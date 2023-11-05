Skate contest / Bowl Day Plaine des Sports Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains
Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains,Landes
Bowl Day 3 au skate park.
Au programme :
De 10 h à 16 h Compétition bowl run (45 secondes), inscription 5 € avec sandwich offert
16 h Jam session cash for tricks, inscription gratuite
Info et réservation : 06 64 90 26 13.
Plaine des Sports Skate Park
Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains 40480 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Bowl Day 3 at the skate park.
Program:
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bowl run competition (45 seconds), registration 5 ? with complimentary sandwich
4 pm Jam session cash for tricks, free registration
Info and booking: 06 64 90 26 13
Bowl Día 3 en el skatepark.
En el programa:
10 h a 16 h Bowl run competición (45 segundos), inscripción 5? con bocadillo gratis
16 h Jam session cash for tricks, inscripción gratuita
Información y reservas: 06 64 90 26 13
Bowl Day 3 im Skatepark.
Auf dem Programm stehen:
Von 10 bis 16 Uhr Wettkampf Bowl Run (45 Sekunden), Anmeldung 5 ? mit kostenlosem Sandwich
16 h Jam Session cash for tricks, Anmeldung kostenlos
Info und Reservierung: 06 64 90 26 13
