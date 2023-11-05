Skate contest / Bowl Day Plaine des Sports Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains, 5 novembre 2023, Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains.

Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains,Landes

Bowl Day 3 au skate park.

Au programme :

De 10 h à 16 h Compétition bowl run (45 secondes), inscription 5 € avec sandwich offert

16 h Jam session cash for tricks, inscription gratuite

Info et réservation : 06 64 90 26 13.

Plaine des Sports Skate Park

Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains 40480 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Bowl Day 3 at the skate park.

Program:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bowl run competition (45 seconds), registration 5 ? with complimentary sandwich

4 pm Jam session cash for tricks, free registration

Info and booking: 06 64 90 26 13

Bowl Día 3 en el skatepark.

En el programa:

10 h a 16 h Bowl run competición (45 segundos), inscripción 5? con bocadillo gratis

16 h Jam session cash for tricks, inscripción gratuita

Información y reservas: 06 64 90 26 13

Bowl Day 3 im Skatepark.

Auf dem Programm stehen:

Von 10 bis 16 Uhr Wettkampf Bowl Run (45 Sekunden), Anmeldung 5 ? mit kostenlosem Sandwich

16 h Jam Session cash for tricks, Anmeldung kostenlos

Info und Reservierung: 06 64 90 26 13

