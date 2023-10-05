L’Empreinte : Mouton noir (Plaine des jeux Tujac) Plaine des jeux Tujac Brive-la-Gaillarde, 5 octobre 2023, Brive-la-Gaillarde.

Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze

Une chorégraphie inédite lève le voile sur le football freestyle. Entre portrait intime et show acrobatique.

Qui n’a jamais joué avec un ballon de foot à ses heures perdues ? Paul Molina en a fait une vocation et un art : football freestyler ! Épaules, corps, pieds, dos, pieds, tout le corps s’engage avec le ballon, dans des contorsions très chorégraphiques. Interrogeant son parcours personnel pas banal – il se destinait à une école de commerce –, deux chorégraphies laissent éclater son talent et sa personnalité en un duo de portraits dansés touchants. Quant au très court Show Bridgerton, il sonne comme une introduction et une présentation de soi. Durée: 35 minutes. Gratuit..

2023-10-05. Gratuit.

Plaine des jeux Tujac

Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



An original choreography lifts the veil on freestyle soccer. Part intimate portrait, part acrobatic show.

Who hasn’t played with a football in their spare time? Paul Molina has turned it into a vocation and an art: freestyle soccer! Shoulders, body, feet, back, feet, the whole body engages with the ball, in highly choreographed contortions. Two choreographies explore his unusual personal path – he was destined for business school – and let his talent and personality shine through in a duo of touching dance portraits. As for the very short Show Bridgerton, it sounds like an introduction and self-presentation. Running time: 35 minutes. Free admission.

Una coreografía original levanta el velo del fútbol estilo libre. En parte retrato íntimo, en parte espectáculo acrobático.

¿Quién no ha jugado con un balón en su tiempo libre? Paul Molina lo ha convertido en una vocación y un arte: ¡el fútbol freestyle! Hombros, cuerpo, pies, espalda, pies, todo el cuerpo se engancha al balón, en contorsiones muy coreografiadas. Dos coreografías exploran su insólito periplo personal -iba a estudiar empresariales- y dejan traslucir su talento y personalidad en un dúo de conmovedores retratos de danza. En cuanto al brevísimo Show Bridgerton, parece una introducción y una presentación de sí mismo. Duración: 35 minutos. Entrada gratuita.

Eine unveröffentlichte Choreografie lüftet den Schleier über dem Freestyle-Fußball. Zwischen einem intimen Porträt und einer akrobatischen Show.

Wer hat nicht schon einmal in seiner Freizeit mit einem Fußball gespielt? Paul Molina hat daraus eine Berufung und eine Kunst gemacht: Fußball-Freestyler! Schultern, Körper, Füße, Rücken, Füße, der ganze Körper engagiert sich mit dem Ball in sehr choreografischen Verrenkungen. Zwei Choreographien, die seinen nicht alltäglichen persönlichen Werdegang hinterfragen – er war für eine Handelsschule bestimmt -, lassen sein Talent und seine Persönlichkeit in einem Duett aus rührenden getanzten Porträts aufblitzen. Die sehr kurze Bridgerton-Show wirkt wie eine Einführung und Selbstdarstellung. Dauer: 35 Minuten. Kostenlos.

