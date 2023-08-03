10 km de Soustons Plaine de l’Isle Verte Soustons Soustons
10 km de Soustons Plaine de l’Isle Verte Soustons, 3 août 2023, Soustons.
Soustons,Landes
GRAND RETOUR DES 10 KM DE SOUSTONS – EDITION 2022
Pour s’inscrire 2 solutions :
– Sur le site de PBO (PB Organisation)
– En nous faisant parvenir le bulletin d’inscription ci-joint dûment rempli, accompagné de votre justificatif & de votre règlement de 10 € par personne..
2023-08-03 à ; fin : 2023-08-03 21:30:00. .
Plaine de l’Isle Verte
Soustons 40140 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
GREAT RETURN OF THE 10 KM OF SOUSTONS – EDITION 2022
To register 2 solutions :
– On the site of PBO (PB Organisation)
– By sending us the enclosed registration form duly filled, accompanied by your proof & by your payment of 10 € by person.
GRAN VUELTA DE LOS SOUSTONS 10 KM – EDICIÓN 2022
Para inscribirse 2 soluciones :
– En la página web de la PBO (PB Organisation)
– Enviándonos el formulario de inscripción adjunto debidamente cumplimentado, junto con su documento de identidad y el pago de 10€ por persona.
GROSSE RÜCKKEHR DER 10 KM VON SOUSTONS – AUSGABE 2022
Um sich anzumelden 2 Lösungen :
– Auf der Website von PBO (PB Organisation)
– Indem Sie uns das beiliegende Anmeldeformular vollständig ausgefüllt zusammen mit Ihrem Beleg & Ihrer Zahlung von 10 ? pro Person zusenden.
Mise à jour le 2023-05-31 par OTI LAS