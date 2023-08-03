10 km de Soustons Plaine de l’Isle Verte Soustons, 3 août 2023, Soustons.

Soustons,Landes

GRAND RETOUR DES 10 KM DE SOUSTONS – EDITION 2022

Pour s’inscrire 2 solutions :

– Sur le site de PBO (PB Organisation)

– En nous faisant parvenir le bulletin d’inscription ci-joint dûment rempli, accompagné de votre justificatif & de votre règlement de 10 € par personne..

2023-08-03 à ; fin : 2023-08-03 21:30:00. .

Plaine de l’Isle Verte

Soustons 40140 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



GREAT RETURN OF THE 10 KM OF SOUSTONS – EDITION 2022

To register 2 solutions :

– On the site of PBO (PB Organisation)

– By sending us the enclosed registration form duly filled, accompanied by your proof & by your payment of 10 € by person.

GRAN VUELTA DE LOS SOUSTONS 10 KM – EDICIÓN 2022

Para inscribirse 2 soluciones :

– En la página web de la PBO (PB Organisation)

– Enviándonos el formulario de inscripción adjunto debidamente cumplimentado, junto con su documento de identidad y el pago de 10€ por persona.

GROSSE RÜCKKEHR DER 10 KM VON SOUSTONS – AUSGABE 2022

Um sich anzumelden 2 Lösungen :

– Auf der Website von PBO (PB Organisation)

– Indem Sie uns das beiliegende Anmeldeformular vollständig ausgefüllt zusammen mit Ihrem Beleg & Ihrer Zahlung von 10 ? pro Person zusenden.

