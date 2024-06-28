Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

CAMPING – VENDREDI SAMEDI PLAINE DE LA FILHOLE MARMANDE

Catégorie d’Évènement:
event

CAMPING – VENDREDI SAMEDI PLAINE DE LA FILHOLE MARMANDE, jeudi 27 juin 2024.

ACCES ZONE CAMPING – BILLET ENTREE NECESSAIREUn billet camping à lui seul ne permet pas l’accès au camping.Vous devez être en possession du billet d’entrée au Festival correspondant aux mêmes jours.Votre bracelet sera désactivé le lendemain de votre dernier jour au camping, à 14h.
Tarif : 11.50 – 11.50 euros.
Début : 2024-06-28 à 00:00

Réservez votre billet ici

PLAINE DE LA FILHOLE – 47200 MARMANDE 47

Détails

Date :
27 juin 2024
Catégorie d’Évènement:
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Code postal
47200
Lieu
PLAINE DE LA FILHOLE
Adresse
-
Ville
MARMANDE
Departement
47
Lieu Ville
PLAINE DE LA FILHOLE MARMANDE
Latitude
44.504799
Longitude
0.16431
latitude longitude
44.504799;0.16431

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

unidivers

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 700 000 et 1,6 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 2 et 3 millions.

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent d'accorder une aide à la presse à Unidivers. Il en va de même de la Région Bretagne qui refuse de répondre à nos demandes et conditionne ses aides aux associations culturelles en fonction de leur degré d'engagement régionaliste. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration et cette inégalité de traitement qui ont pour effet de soutenir quelques petits éditeurs inféodés et le cercle des gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, plus ou moins proches des dirigeants politiques. Et ce, au détriment de la presse indépendante, notamment des magazines associatifs issus de l'Economie Sociale et Solidaire qui œuvrent à la diffusion d'une information indépendante, objective et transparente, dans une République où est censée régner, non en paroles mais en actes, une égalité des droits et des chances – donc des aides.
Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes et acteurs privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ? Que devient la République française dès lors que son ministère de la Culture, comme la direction de la Région Bretagne, est revenu à une logique d'Ancien régime qui s'efforce d'étouffer la presse associative indépendante ?
A contrario, Unidivers remercie ses donateurs, annonceurs privés et soutiens institutionnels, notamment la Ville de Rennes, Rennes Métropole et le Département d'Ille-et-Vilaine ; autrement dit, tous ceux qui savent qu'au-delà des intérêts égoïstes, partisans, régionalistes, communautaires et ethnicistes, l'uni-diversité est le meilleur ciment républicain.

Si vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099