Arrivée du Père-Noël & Feu d’artifice Plage Luc Provensal Sainte-Maxime, 23 décembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Soyez prêts à vivre une expérience magique ! Le Père Noël fait son entrée, annonçant la magie de Noël. C’est un moment inoubliable à partager en famille..

2023-12-23 17:30:00 fin : 2023-12-23 . .

Plage Luc Provensal Promenade A. Simon-Lorière

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Get ready for a magical experience! Father Christmas makes his entrance, announcing the magic of Christmas. It’s an unforgettable moment to share with the whole family.



The evening culminates in a breathtaking fireworks display that lights up the sky with a thousand twinkling stars. Let’s celebrate the spirit of Christmas together in an explosion of joy and light.



Join us for this not-to-be-missed celebration where dreams come true and magic happens. Santa’s arrival and the fireworks display are the highlights of the festive season that you won’t want to miss!

¡Prepárese para una experiencia mágica! Papá Noel hace su entrada, anunciando la magia de la Navidad. Es un momento inolvidable para compartir en familia.

Machen Sie sich bereit für ein magisches Erlebnis! Der Weihnachtsmann hält Einzug und läutet den Zauber der Weihnacht ein. Dies ist ein unvergesslicher Moment, den Sie mit Ihrer Familie teilen können.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime