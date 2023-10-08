Octobre Rose : Marche solidaire Plage Luc Provensal – Au Casino Barrière Sainte-Maxime, 8 octobre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Mobilisez vous pour la prévention du cancer..

2023-10-08 09:30:00

Plage Luc Provensal – Au Casino Barrière

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Get involved in cancer prevention.



The 12 communes of the Gulf are organising a big solidarity walk open to all:



Start: 9.30am, Plage Luc Provensal (Casino Barrière)

Croisette 9.45am (Parc des Myrtes)

For the last few metres, all the walkers will arrive together at the Plage des Marines in Cogolin. The return journey is by bus provided by the town (Parc des Myrtes and Pont du Préconil stops), departing at 2pm and 4pm from Les Marines de Cogolin (registration required).



Walkers wishing to picnic on arrival should bring their own packed lunch.



Registration with the Ligue contre le Cancer: 06 15 51 21 55 or evenementiel@ste-maxime.fr

