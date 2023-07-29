Initiation à la pêche en Surfcasting Plage des Bretons 44420 La turballe La turballe, 29 juillet 2023, La turballe.

Initiation à la pêche en Surfcasting Samedi 29 juillet, 10h00 Plage des Bretons 44420 La turballe

Surfcasting turballais

+ d’infos sur https://www.surfcastingturballais.fr

Plage des Bretons 44420 La turballe Plage des Bretons 44420 La turballe La turballe 44420 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 75 05 30 63 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « surfcastingturballais@outlook.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.surfcastingclubturballais.com/ »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/initiation-a-la-peche-en-surfcasting-la-turballe-1.html »}] [{« link »: « http://www.surfcastingturballais.fr »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-29T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-29T12:00:00+02:00

2023-07-29T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-29T12:00:00+02:00

LOISIRS SPORT