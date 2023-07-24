Lundi Sportif Flying Disc Plage des Bretons 44420 La turballe La turballe, 24 juillet 2023, La turballe.

Lundi Sportif – Flying Disc

Tchac côté de l’eau

Ultimate, disc golf ou dodgebee sont autant d’activités à pratiquer avec un flying disc.

Gratuit

Plage des Bretons 44420 La turballe

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-24T18:30:00+02:00 – 2023-07-25T04:30:00+02:00

