Concert pour la Paix Plage de Riva-Bella – Sword Beach Ouistreham, 1 juin 2024 21:00, Ouistreham.

Ouistreham,Calvados

La Ville de Ouistreham organisera, entre cérémonies officielles et festivités, un Grand Concert pour la Paix sur la plage de Riva-Bella – Sword Beach le samedi 1er juin à 21h00. Ce concert en accès libre verra, entre autres, la participation du Ténor Vincent Niclo, la Musique de la Légion étrangère, l’Irlandais Robert Watt, champion du monde de Pipe-band. Cet évènement sera suivi par un spectacle son et lumière organisé par la Région Normandie avec des drones survolant les plages du Débarquement.

2024-06-01 21:00:00 fin : 2024-06-01 23:15:00. .

Plage de Riva-Bella – Sword Beach

Ouistreham 14150 Calvados Normandie



Between official ceremonies and festivities, the town of Ouistreham is organizing a Grand Concert pour la Paix on Riva-Bella – Sword Beach on Saturday June 1st at 9:00 pm. This free concert will feature, among others, tenor Vincent Niclo, the Foreign Legion Band and Irish Pipe Band World Champion Robert Watt. The event will be followed by a sound and light show organized by the Normandy Region, with drones flying over the D-Day beaches

Entre ceremonias oficiales y festividades, la ciudad de Ouistreham organiza un Gran Concierto por la Paz en Riva-Bella – Sword Beach el sábado 1 de junio a las 21:00 horas. Este concierto gratuito contará con la participación del tenor Vincent Niclo, la Banda de la Legión Extranjera y el campeón del mundo de bandas de gaitas irlandesas Robert Watt. A continuación, la Región de Normandía organizará un espectáculo de luz y sonido con drones que sobrevolarán las playas del desembarco

Die Stadt Ouistreham veranstaltet am Samstag, den 1. Juni um 21.00 Uhr am Strand von Riva-Bella – Sword Beach ein großes Friedenskonzert zwischen offiziellen Zeremonien und Feierlichkeiten. Bei diesem frei zugänglichen Konzert werden unter anderem der Tenor Vincent Niclo, die Musik der Fremdenlegion und der irische Weltmeister im Pipe-Band-Spiel Robert Watt auftreten. Im Anschluss an die Veranstaltung findet eine von der Region Normandie organisierte Ton- und Lichtshow statt, bei der Drohnen über die Landungsstrände fliegen

Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par Calvados Attractivité