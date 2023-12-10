Brocante du Pays d’Aix Places comtales Aix-en-Provence, 10 décembre 2023, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

A l’approche des fêtes de Noël, les antiquaires/brocanteurs d’Aix et Pays d’Aix sont présents pour vous aider à chiner des cadeaux originaux. Une marchandise ancienne, authentique et de qualité et un grand choix..

2023-12-10 06:00:00 fin : 2023-12-10 19:00:00. .

Places comtales

Aix-en-Provence 13090 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



With Christmas just around the corner, Aix and Pays d’Aix’s antique and second-hand dealers are on hand to help you find original gifts. Authentic, high-quality antique merchandise and a wide choice.

Con la Navidad a la vuelta de la esquina, los anticuarios y comerciantes de segunda mano de Aix y el Pays d’Aix están aquí para ayudarle a encontrar regalos originales. Mercancías antiguas, auténticas y de calidad y una amplia selección.

Da die Weihnachtsfeiertage bevorstehen, sind die Antiquitäten- und Trödelhändler von Aix und Pays d’Aix anwesend, um Ihnen bei der Suche nach originellen Geschenken zu helfen. Alte, authentische und qualitativ hochwertige Ware und eine große Auswahl.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence