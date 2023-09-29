L’Empreinte : Respire ! PlaceAristide Briand Brive-la-Gaillarde, 29 septembre 2023, Brive-la-Gaillarde.

Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze

Du cirque dans les cieux, du trapèze XXL pour acrobates volants, du foot tel que vous n’en avez jamais vu, des hymnes chantés, participatifs et décalés ou un vrai-faux match dansé et parodié… Respire !, pour sa deuxième édition, vous entraîne sur des terrains inattendus et poétiques à partager ensemble. Dans le cadre de l’Olympiade culturelle des Jeux olympiques de Paris 2024. Gratuit sur réservation..

2023-09-29 fin : 2023-09-29 . EUR.

PlaceAristide Briand

Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Circus in the skies, XXL trapeze for flying acrobats, soccer like you’ve never seen it before, sung, participatory and offbeat anthems or a real-fake match danced and parodied? For its second edition, Respire! takes you to unexpected and poetic terrain to share together. As part of the Cultural Olympiad of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Free with reservation.

¿Circo en los cielos, trapecio XXL para acróbatas voladores, fútbol como nunca lo habías visto, himnos cantados, participativos y fuera de lo común o un auténtico falso partido bailado y parodiado? Ahora en su segundo año, ¡Respire! le lleva de viaje por un terreno inesperado y poético que podemos compartir juntos. En el marco de la Olimpiada Cultural de los Juegos Olímpicos de París 2024. Gratuito previa reserva.

Zirkus in den Himmeln, XXL-Trapez für fliegende Akrobaten, Fußball, wie Sie ihn noch nie gesehen haben, gesungene Hymnen, Mitmachaktionen und schräge Einfälle oder ein echtes Spiel, das getanzt und parodiert wird? Die zweite Ausgabe von Respire! führt Sie in unerwartete und poetische Gefilde, die Sie gemeinsam erkunden können. Im Rahmen der Kulturolympiade der Olympischen Spiele von Paris 2024. Kostenlos mit Reservierung.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-28 par Brive Tourisme