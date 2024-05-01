COURSE À PIED EN RELAIS Place Valentin Abeille Montréjeau Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Garonne

Course relais pour la langue occitane.

2024-05-01

Place Valentin Abeille

Montréjeau 31210 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Relay race for the Occitan language
Carrera de relevos por la lengua occitana
Staffellauf für die okzitanische Sprache

