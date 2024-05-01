COURSE À PIED EN RELAIS Place Valentin Abeille Montréjeau, 1 mai 2024 09:00, Montréjeau.

Montréjeau,Haute-Garonne

Course relais pour la langue occitane.
2024-05-01 fin : 2024-05-01 09:15:00. .
Place Valentin Abeille
Montréjeau 31210 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

Relay race for the Occitan language

Carrera de relevos por la lengua occitana

Staffellauf für die okzitanische Sprache

Mise à jour le 2023-12-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE