Marché nocturne à Saint-Romain-de-Colbosc Place Théodule Benoist Saint-Romain-de-Colbosc, 25 août 2023, Saint-Romain-de-Colbosc.

Saint-Romain-de-Colbosc,Seine-Maritime

La troisième édition du marché nocturne de la Ville de Saint-Romain-de -Colbosc se tiendra le Vendredi 25 Août de 17h à 22h30 sur les places du centre-ville. Commerçants Saint-Romanais et exposants locaux seront au rendez-vous !.

2023-08-25 17:00:00 fin : 2023-08-25 22:30:00. .

Place Théodule Benoist

Saint-Romain-de-Colbosc 76430 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The third edition of Saint-Romain-de-Colbosc’s night market will take place on Friday August 25 from 5pm to 10.30pm in the town center squares. Saint-Romain merchants and local exhibitors will be on hand!

El tercer mercado nocturno de Saint-Romain-de-Colbosc se celebrará el viernes 25 de agosto de 17:00 a 22:30 en las plazas del centro de la ciudad. Los comerciantes de Saint-Romain y los expositores locales estarán presentes

Der dritte Nachtmarkt der Stadt Saint-Romain-de -Colbosc findet am Freitag, den 25. August von 17:00 bis 22:30 Uhr auf den Plätzen im Stadtzentrum statt. Händler aus Saint-Romanais und lokale Aussteller werden anwesend sein!

Mise à jour le 2023-07-08 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche