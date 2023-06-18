Marché aux livres Place Ste Croix La Charité-sur-Loire La Charité-sur-Loire Catégories d’Évènement: La Charité-sur-Loire

Nièvre Marché aux livres Place Ste Croix La Charité-sur-Loire, 18 juin 2023, La Charité-sur-Loire. La Charité-sur-Loire,Nièvre .

2023-06-18 à ; fin : 2023-06-18 . EUR.

Place Ste Croix

La Charité-sur-Loire 58400 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Mise à jour le 2023-05-30 par OT LOIRE NIEVRE ET BERTRANGE Détails Catégories d’Évènement: La Charité-sur-Loire, Nièvre Autres Lieu Place Ste Croix Adresse Place Ste Croix Ville La Charité-sur-Loire Departement Nièvre Lieu Ville Place Ste Croix La Charité-sur-Loire

Place Ste Croix La Charité-sur-Loire Nièvre https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/la charite-sur-loire/

Marché aux livres Place Ste Croix La Charité-sur-Loire 2023-06-18 was last modified: by Marché aux livres Place Ste Croix La Charité-sur-Loire Place Ste Croix La Charité-sur-Loire 18 juin 2023