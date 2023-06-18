Marché aux livres Place Ste Croix La Charité-sur-Loire La Charité-sur-Loire
Catégories d’Évènement:
Marché aux livres Place Ste Croix La Charité-sur-Loire, 18 juin 2023, La Charité-sur-Loire.
La Charité-sur-Loire,Nièvre
.
2023-06-18 à ; fin : 2023-06-18 . EUR.
Place Ste Croix
La Charité-sur-Loire 58400 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté
Mise à jour le 2023-05-30 par OT LOIRE NIEVRE ET BERTRANGE
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda
Place Ste Croix La Charité-sur-Loire Nièvre https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/la charite-sur-loire/
La Charité-sur-Loire Nièvre