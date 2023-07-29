FÊTE DE L’ÉTÉ Place Schumann Walscheid, 29 juillet 2023, Walscheid.

Walscheid,Moselle

La fête de l’été fait son retour, avec différentes surprises :

– Un château gonflable, totalement gratuit et en accès illimité pour les enfants

– Pour la restauration, il y aura 4 food-trucks

– Buvette avec un cocktail bar

– animation musicale avec dance floor. Tout public

Samedi 2023-07-29 18:30:00 fin : 2023-07-29 23:59:00. 0 EUR.

Place Schumann

Walscheid 57870 Moselle Grand Est



The summer festival is back, with a whole host of surprises:

– A bouncy castle, totally free and with unlimited access for children

– Catering: 4 food-trucks

– Refreshment bar with cocktail bar

– musical entertainment with dance floor

Vuelve la fiesta del verano con un montón de sorpresas:

– Un castillo hinchable, totalmente gratuito y de acceso ilimitado para los niños

– 4 food-trucks para refrescarse

– Bar de refrescos con coctelería

– animación musical con pista de baile

Das Sommerfest kehrt mit verschiedenen Überraschungen zurück:

– Eine Hüpfburg, die für Kinder völlig kostenlos und unbegrenzt zugänglich ist

– Für das leibliche Wohl sorgen 4 Foodtrucks

– Getränkestand mit einer Cocktailbar

– musikalische Unterhaltung mit Dancefloor

Mise à jour le 2023-07-03 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD – SITE SARREBOURG