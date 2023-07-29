FÊTE DE L’ÉTÉ Place Schumann Walscheid
Walscheid,Moselle
La fête de l’été fait son retour, avec différentes surprises :
– Un château gonflable, totalement gratuit et en accès illimité pour les enfants
– Pour la restauration, il y aura 4 food-trucks
– Buvette avec un cocktail bar
– animation musicale avec dance floor. Tout public
Samedi 2023-07-29 18:30:00 fin : 2023-07-29 23:59:00. 0 EUR.
Place Schumann
Walscheid 57870 Moselle Grand Est
The summer festival is back, with a whole host of surprises:
– A bouncy castle, totally free and with unlimited access for children
– Catering: 4 food-trucks
– Refreshment bar with cocktail bar
– musical entertainment with dance floor
Vuelve la fiesta del verano con un montón de sorpresas:
– Un castillo hinchable, totalmente gratuito y de acceso ilimitado para los niños
– 4 food-trucks para refrescarse
– Bar de refrescos con coctelería
– animación musical con pista de baile
Das Sommerfest kehrt mit verschiedenen Überraschungen zurück:
– Eine Hüpfburg, die für Kinder völlig kostenlos und unbegrenzt zugänglich ist
– Für das leibliche Wohl sorgen 4 Foodtrucks
– Getränkestand mit einer Cocktailbar
– musikalische Unterhaltung mit Dancefloor
