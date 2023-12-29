LA BALADE DE NOËL place Schuman (départ) Walscheid, 29 décembre 2023, Walscheid.

Walscheid,Moselle

Le village propose une nouvelle manifestation pour clôturer la période de Noël ! Au départ du cœur du village, dans une ambiance de Noël traditionnel, les marcheurs s’élanceront pour un circuit de 6 km environ, jalonné de surprises lumineuses et musicales. Le parcours offre des panoramas exceptionnels sur le village puis sur le plan d’eau entouré d’une ceinture de feu. Le passage dans la Grotte St-Léon garantira une expérience acoustique originale et une boisson chaude sera servie aux visiteurs près de la chapelle. Restauration possible au retour. Balade organisée par le SI en partenariat avec les associations du village et la commune.

La prévente sera bientôt disponible à Tourisme Sarrebourg Moselle Sud (Sarrebourg) et par internet.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-12-29 16:30:00 fin : 2023-12-29 . .

place Schuman (départ)

Walscheid 57870 Moselle Grand Est



The village is offering a new event to round off the Christmas season! Departing from the heart of the village, in a traditional Christmas atmosphere, walkers will set off on a 6 km circuit, punctuated by illuminated and musical surprises. The route offers exceptional panoramic views over the village, then onto the lake surrounded by a ring of fire. A visit to the Grotte St-Léon will guarantee an original acoustic experience, and a hot drink will be served to visitors near the chapel. Catering available on return. Organized by the SI in partnership with village associations and the commune.

Pre-sales will soon be available at Tourisme Sarrebourg Moselle Sud (Sarrebourg) and online.

El pueblo propone un nuevo evento para cerrar la temporada navideña Partiendo del corazón del pueblo, en un ambiente tradicional navideño, los senderistas recorrerán un circuito de unos 6 km, salpicado de sorpresas luminosas y musicales. El recorrido ofrece excepcionales vistas panorámicas del pueblo y del lago, rodeado por un anillo de fuego. Una visita a la Grotte St-Léon garantizará una experiencia acústica original, y a los visitantes se les servirá una bebida caliente cerca de la capilla. Catering disponible a la vuelta. Organizado por la SI en colaboración con las asociaciones de los pueblos y el ayuntamiento.

Las entradas anticipadas estarán disponibles próximamente en Tourisme Sarrebourg Moselle Sud (Sarrebourg) y en línea.

Das Dorf bietet eine neue Veranstaltung an, um die Weihnachtszeit abzuschließen! Ausgehend vom Dorfkern, in einer traditionellen Weihnachtsatmosphäre, begeben sich die Wanderer auf eine ca. 6 km lange Strecke, die von leuchtenden und musikalischen Überraschungen gesäumt wird. Die Strecke bietet außergewöhnliche Panoramablicke auf das Dorf und dann auf die von einem Feuergürtel umgebene Wasserfläche. Der Durchgang durch die Grotte St-Léon garantiert ein originelles akustisches Erlebnis, und in der Nähe der Kapelle wird den Besuchern ein heißes Getränk serviert. Verpflegung auf dem Rückweg möglich. Diese Wanderung wird vom SI in Zusammenarbeit mit den Vereinen des Dorfes und der Gemeinde organisiert.

Der Vorverkauf wird in Kürze bei Tourisme Sarrebourg Moselle Sud (Saarburg) und im Internet verfügbar sein.

