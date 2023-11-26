Thé dansant Place Salvador Allende Châlus, 26 novembre 2023, Châlus.

Châlus,Haute-Vienne

Les Amis du vélo, Châlus danse et la Municipalité de Châlus organisent un thé dansant au profit du Téléthon et animé par l’Orchestre Thierry Coudert. 10€ par personne. Café & chocolat. Gâteaux offerts. Réservations au 05 55 78 45 74 – 05 55 78 55 69 – 06 75 52 40 06..

2023-11-26 fin : 2023-11-26 18:00:00. EUR.

Place Salvador Allende

Châlus 87230 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Les Amis du vélo, Châlus danse and the Municipalité de Châlus organize a tea dance in aid of the Telethon, with entertainment by the Thierry Coudert Orchestra. 10? per person. Coffee & chocolate. Cakes available. Bookings on 05 55 78 45 74 – 05 55 78 55 69 – 06 75 52 40 06.

Les Amis du vélo, Châlus danse y el Ayuntamiento de Châlus organizan un té baile a beneficio del Teletón, con música de la orquesta de Thierry Coudert. 10? por persona. Café y chocolate. Pasteles disponibles. Reservas en el 05 55 78 45 74 – 05 55 78 55 69 – 06 75 52 40 06.

Die Fahrradfreunde, Châlus danse und die Stadtverwaltung von Châlus organisieren einen Tanztee zugunsten des Telethon, der vom Orchester Thierry Coudert begleitet wird. 10? pro Person. Kaffee und Schokolade. Kuchen werden angeboten. Reservierungen unter 05 55 78 45 74 – 05 55 78 55 69 – 06 75 52 40 06.

