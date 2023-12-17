Parade nocturne à Vire Normandie Place Sainte-Anne Vire Normandie, 4 décembre 2023, Vire Normandie.

Vire Normandie,Calvados

Un baptême motos et un baptême poneys vous sont proposés dans l’après midi entre 13h30 et 17h30 dans le centre de Vire.

La parade nocturne de Noël partira ensuite à 17h30 de la place Ste Anne vers le centre-ville.

Au programme: La Compagnie Elixir, accompagnée du père-noël, des chars de Noël… et même de peluches géantes!.

2023-12-17 13:30:00 fin : 2023-12-17 . .

Place Sainte-Anne

Vire Normandie 14500 Calvados Normandie



In the afternoon, between 1:30 and 5:30 pm, a motorcycle and pony ride will take place in the center of Vire.

The nocturnal Christmas parade will then set off from Place Ste Anne towards the town center at 5.30pm.

On the program: La Compagnie Elixir, accompanied by Santa Claus, Christmas floats… and even giant stuffed animals!

Por la tarde, entre las 13.30 y las 17.30 horas, tendrá lugar un paseo en moto y poni por el centro de Vire.

A las 17.30 h, el desfile navideño nocturno partirá de la plaza Ste Anne en dirección al centro de la ciudad.

En el programa: La Compagnie Elixir, acompañada de Papá Noel, carrozas navideñas… ¡e incluso peluches gigantes!

Eine Motorradtaufe und eine Ponytaufe werden Ihnen am Nachmittag zwischen 13:30 und 17:30 Uhr im Zentrum von Vire angeboten.

Die nächtliche Weihnachtsparade startet dann um 17.30 Uhr vom Place Ste Anne aus in Richtung Stadtzentrum.

Auf dem Programm steht die Compagnie Elixir, begleitet vom Weihnachtsmann, den Weihnachtswagen und sogar von riesigen Plüschtieren

Mise à jour le 2023-12-01 par OT du Pays de Vire | Collines de Normandie