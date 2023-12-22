Foulées des pères noël du Moun place Saint-Roch Mont-de-Marsan
Mont-de-Marsan,Landes
Parcours Lutins (-14 ans) : 900m | Départ 18h15 | Place Saint-Roch
Parcours Pères Noël (adultes) : 5kms | Départ 18h30 | Place Saint-Roch
Inscriptions sur le site internet suivant : stade-montois.fr.
Mont-de-Marsan 40000 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Lutins Course (-14 years) : 900m | Start 18h15 | Place Saint-Roch
Santa Claus Course (adults): 5kms | Start 6.30pm | Place Saint-Roch
To register, visit stade-montois.fr
Lutins (menores de 14 años): 900m | Salida 18h15 | Place Saint-Roch
Recorrido Papá Noel (adultos): 5 km | Salida 18h30 | Place Saint-Roch
Para inscribirse, visite el siguiente sitio web: stade-montois.fr
Strecke der Wichtel (-14 Jahre): 900m | Start 18h15 | Place Saint-Roch
Strecke für Weihnachtsmänner (Erwachsene) : 5 km | Start 18.30 Uhr | Place Saint-Roch
Anmeldungen auf folgender Website: stade-montois.fr
Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par OT Mont-de-Marsan