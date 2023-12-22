Foulées des pères noël du Moun place Saint-Roch Mont-de-Marsan Catégories d’Évènement: Landes

Mont-de-Marsan Foulées des pères noël du Moun place Saint-Roch Mont-de-Marsan, 1 décembre 2023, Mont-de-Marsan. Mont-de-Marsan,Landes Parcours Lutins (-14 ans) : 900m | Départ 18h15 | Place Saint-Roch

Parcours Pères Noël (adultes) : 5kms | Départ 18h30 | Place Saint-Roch Inscriptions sur le site internet suivant : stade-montois.fr.

place Saint-Roch

Mont-de-Marsan 40000 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Lutins Course (-14 years) : 900m | Start 18h15 | Place Saint-Roch

Santa Claus Course (adults): 5kms | Start 6.30pm | Place Saint-Roch To register, visit stade-montois.fr Lutins (menores de 14 años): 900m | Salida 18h15 | Place Saint-Roch

Recorrido Papá Noel (adultos): 5 km | Salida 18h30 | Place Saint-Roch Para inscribirse, visite el siguiente sitio web: stade-montois.fr Strecke der Wichtel (-14 Jahre): 900m | Start 18h15 | Place Saint-Roch

Strecke der Wichtel (-14 Jahre): 900m | Start 18h15 | Place Saint-Roch

Strecke für Weihnachtsmänner (Erwachsene) : 5 km | Start 18.30 Uhr | Place Saint-Roch Anmeldungen auf folgender Website: stade-montois.fr

