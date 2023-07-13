Fête nationale : bal et feu d’artifice Place Saint-Rémy Bischoffsheim
Fête nationale : bal et feu d’artifice Place Saint-Rémy Bischoffsheim, 13 juillet 2023, Bischoffsheim.
Bischoffsheim,Bas-Rhin
Feu d’artifice, structure gonflable pour les enfants, buvette, restauration et bal avec DJ..
2023-07-13 à ; fin : 2023-07-13 23:00:00.
Place Saint-Rémy
Bischoffsheim 67870 Bas-Rhin Grand Est
Fireworks, inflatable structure for children, refreshment stand, catering and dance with DJ.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-21 par Office de tourisme intercommunal du Mont Sainte-Odile
