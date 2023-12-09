Arrivée du Père Noël Place Saint-Patrice Bayeux, 9 décembre 2023 15:00, Bayeux.

Bayeux,Calvados

Le Père Noël à bord de sa calèche viendra à ta rencontre, pense à lui amener ta liste afin qu’il puisse te préparer tous tes jolis cadeaux !

Des friandises dans son panier mais as-tu été bien sage !Il sera présent de 15 h à16 h sur la place Saint- Patrice, et se promènera dans le centre-ville jusqu’à 18h..

2023-12-09 15:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 18:00:00. .

Place Saint-Patrice

Bayeux 14400 Calvados Normandie



Santa Claus will be coming to meet you in his horse-drawn carriage, so don’t forget to bring your list so he can prepare all your presents for you!

He’ll be on hand from 3 to 4 p.m. in Place Saint Patrice, and will be strolling through the town center until 6 p.m..

Papá Noel vendrá a recibirte en su coche de caballos, así que no olvides llevar tu lista para que te prepare todos los regalos

Estará de 15:00 a 16:00 en la plaza Saint Patrice y recorrerá el centro de la ciudad hasta las 18:00.

Der Weihnachtsmann wird dich in seiner Kutsche besuchen, bring ihm deine Liste mit, damit er dir all deine Geschenke machen kann!

Er wird von 15:00 bis 16:00 Uhr auf dem Place Saint- Patrice sein und bis 18:00 Uhr durch das Stadtzentrum ziehen.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par OT Bayeux Intercom