Rassemblement de véhicules anciens – Journées du patrimoine Place Saint Patrice Bayeux, 17 septembre 2023, Bayeux.

Bayeux,Calvados

Le Bayeux Rétro Auto Club (BRAC) organise pour la 2ème année, sur la Place Saint Patrice de Bayeux, un site de rencontre entre Collectionneurs ou Passionnés de véhicules anciens. La Ville de Bayeux est riche d’un patrimoine bâti exceptionnel auquel nous souhaitons allier le Patrimoine roulant, les véhicules de collection étant devenues depuis 2009 « un objet patrimonial »..

2023-09-17 10:00:00 fin : 2023-09-17 18:00:00. .

Place Saint Patrice

Bayeux 14400 Calvados Normandie



The Bayeux Rétro Auto Club (BRAC) is organizing for the 2nd year, on the Place Saint Patrice in Bayeux, a meeting place for collectors and enthusiasts of vintage vehicles. The town of Bayeux boasts an exceptional built heritage, which we’d like to combine with our rolling heritage, as vintage vehicles have become « heritage objects » since 2009.

El Bayeux Rétro Auto Club (BRAC) organiza por segundo año consecutivo, en la plaza Saint Patrice de Bayeux, un lugar de encuentro para coleccionistas y aficionados a los vehículos de época. La ciudad de Bayeux cuenta con un patrimonio construido excepcional, y nos gustaría combinarlo con nuestro patrimonio rodante, ya que los vehículos de época se han convertido en « objetos patrimoniales » desde 2009.

Der Bayeux Retro Auto Club (BRAC) organisiert im zweiten Jahr auf dem Place Saint Patrice in Bayeux einen Treffpunkt für Sammler oder Liebhaber von Oldtimern. Die Stadt Bayeux ist reich an einem außergewöhnlichen baulichen Erbe, das wir mit dem rollenden Erbe verbinden möchten, da Oldtimer seit 2009 zu einem « Objekt des Kulturerbes » geworden sind.

