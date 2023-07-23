RANDONNÉE ACCOMPAGNÉE AU DEPART DE PRUNIERES Place Saint-Caprais Prunières, 23 juillet 2023, Prunières.

Prunières,Lozère

Le dimanche 23 juillet, l’association Rand’Haut Gévaudan organise une randonnée pédestre de 11km, ouverte à tous, au départ de Prunières en direction de La Valette et les Cayres.

Rendez-vous Place Saint-Caprais à Prunières à 13h45.

Co-voiturage pos….

2023-07-23 fin : 2023-07-23 17:30:00. EUR.

Place Saint-Caprais

Prunières 48200 Lozère Occitanie



On Sunday July 23, the Rand’Haut Gévaudan association is organizing an 11km hike, open to all, from Prunières towards La Valette and Les Cayres.

Meet at Place Saint-Caprais in Prunières at 1.45pm.

Car pooling available.

El domingo 23 de julio, la asociación Rand’Haut Gévaudan organiza una caminata de 11 km, abierta a todos, con salida de Prunières y dirección a La Valette y Les Cayres.

Encuentro en la plaza Saint-Caprais de Prunières a las 13.45 h.

Posibilidad de compartir coche.

Am Sonntag, den 23. Juli, organisiert der Verein Rand’Haut Gévaudan eine 11 km lange Wanderung, die für alle offen ist. Sie beginnt in Prunières und führt in Richtung La Valette und Les Cayres.

Treffpunkt: Place Saint-Caprais in Prunières um 13:45 Uhr.

Fahrgemeinschaften pos…

Mise à jour le 2023-07-13 par 48 – OT Margeride en Gevaudan