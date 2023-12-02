Noël by Light – Décorations de Noël Place Saint-Aubin 44350 Guerande Guérande, 2 décembre 2023, Guérande.

Venez admirez le sapin géant et le chalet du Père Noël.

Place Saint-Aubin 44350 Guerande
Guérande Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire
Téléphone: 02 40 15 60 40 / 02 40 15 60 44
Email: communication@ville-guerande.fr
Site web: http://www.ville-guerande.fr
https://www.labaule-guerande.com/noel-by-light-decorations-de-noel-guerande.html

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-02T09:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-02T19:00:00+01:00

2024-01-04T09:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-04T19:00:00+01:00

