Brandon, préparation. Place Royale Sauveterre-de-Béarn, 28 octobre 2023, Sauveterre-de-Béarn.

Sauveterre-de-Béarn,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Avant de brûler le brandon pour Noël, faisons lui une beauté ensemble le week-end du 28 et 29 octobre.

Venez apprendre cette technique traditionnelle avec les Brandonniers de Régades, à coups de haches et de cognées, ils transforment un tronc de 8 m en dentelle de bois. Paré de centaines de coins, il va sécher pendant 2 mois.

Façonnage entre la mairie et l’église, samedi de 9h00 à 12h30 et de 14h00 à 17h00, dimanche à partir de 10h00..

2023-10-28 fin : 2023-10-29 . .

Place Royale

Sauveterre-de-Béarn 64390 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Before burning the brandon for Christmas, let’s give it a makeover together over the weekend of 28 and 29 October.

Come and learn this traditional technique with the Brandonniers from Régades. Using axes and axes, they transform an 8-metre trunk into a lace of wood. Decorated with hundreds of wedges, it will dry for 2 months.

Shaping takes place between the town hall and the church on Saturday from 9am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 5pm, and from 10am on Sunday.

Antes de quemar el brandón por Navidad, vamos a transformarlo juntos durante el fin de semana del 28 y 29 de octubre.

Venga a aprender esta técnica tradicional con los Brandonniers de Régades. Utilizando hachas y hachones, transforman un tronco de 8 metros en una puntilla de madera. Decorado con cientos de cuñas, se secará durante 2 meses.

El moldeado tiene lugar entre el ayuntamiento y la iglesia el sábado de 9:00 a 12:30 y de 14:00 a 17:00, y a partir de las 10:00 el domingo.

Bevor der Brandon zu Weihnachten verbrannt wird, sollten wir ihn am Wochenende des 28. und 29. Oktobers gemeinsam schön machen.

Lernen Sie diese traditionelle Technik mit den Brandonniers von Régades. Mit Äxten und Keilen verwandeln sie einen 8 m langen Stamm in eine Spitze aus Holz. Mit Hunderten von Keilen geschmückt, wird er zwei Monate lang trocknen.

Holzschnitzen zwischen dem Rathaus und der Kirche, Samstag von 9:00 bis 12:30 Uhr und von 14:00 bis 17:00 Uhr, Sonntag ab 10:00 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-11 par OT Béarn des Gaves