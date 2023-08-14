Festival des arts de rue: « Un air de vacances »- L’Acousteel se fait la belle / Acousteel Gang Place Royale Pau, 14 août 2023, Pau.

Pau,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Déambulation musicale

Alerte évasion ! Une bande d’improbables dangereux bagnards, dont les tristement célèbres Frères Futal

et l’infâme Tony Cello, s’est fait la belle ! Là où leur cavale les mène, ils crient leur innocence mais ne vous y trompez pas : donnez l’alerte si vous les voyez !!

Voici le steel band le plus déjanté des fanfares et compagnies d’art de rue ! Autodérision, absurde, répertoire décalé et énergie communicative seront au rendez-vous !.

2023-08-14

Place Royale

Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Musical strolling

Escape alert! A gang of improbably dangerous convicts, including the infamous Futal Brothers

and the infamous Tony Cello! Wherever their escape takes them, they shout their innocence, but make no mistake: sound the alarm if you see them!

Here’s the craziest steel band of all the brass bands and street art companies! Self-mockery, absurdity, an offbeat repertoire and infectious energy are the order of the day!

Paseo musical

Alerta de fuga Una banda de convictos improbablemente peligrosos, incluyendo a los infames Hermanos Futal

¡y el infame Tony Cello! Allá donde les lleve su huida, gritan su inocencia, pero no te equivoques: si les ves, ¡da la voz de alarma!

¡Esta es la banda de acero más loca de todas las bandas de música y compañías de arte callejero! Autoburla, absurdo, un repertorio fuera de lo común y una energía contagiosa

Musikalische Wanderung

Es ist Fluchtalarm! Eine Bande unwahrscheinlicher gefährlicher Sträflinge, darunter die berüchtigten Futal-Brüder

und der berüchtigte Tony Cello, sind auf der Flucht! Wo immer ihre Flucht sie hinführt, schreien sie ihre Unschuld heraus, aber lassen Sie sich nicht täuschen: Schlagen Sie Alarm, wenn Sie sie sehen!

Dies ist die verrückteste Steel Band unter den Blaskapellen und Straßenkunstgruppen! Selbstironie, Absurdität, ein schräges Repertoire und ansteckende Energie sind hier an der Tagesordnung!

