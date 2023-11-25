Foire aux Harengs Place Rolmand Lavenu Avremesnil, 25 novembre 2023, Avremesnil.

Avremesnil,Seine-Maritime

L’association les Zéfants fait chauffer la braise pour vous proposer des harengs grillés et pommes de terres à emporter sur le parking de la salle des fêtes !.

2023-11-25 11:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 19:00:00. .

Place Rolmand Lavenu

Avremesnil 76730 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The Zéfants association heats up the grill to bring you grilled herring and potatoes to take away from the village hall parking lot!

La asociación Zéfants calienta las brasas para ofrecerte arenques a la plancha y patatas para llevar en el aparcamiento del ayuntamiento

Der Verein Les Zéfants lässt die Glut glühen, um Ihnen auf dem Parkplatz vor der Festhalle gegrillte Heringe und Kartoffeln zum Mitnehmen anzubieten!

