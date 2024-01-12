UNE HISTOIRE D’AMOUR – THÉÂTRE Place Rohan Ancenis-Saint-Géréon, 12 janvier 2024, Ancenis-Saint-Géréon.

Ancenis-Saint-Géréon,Loire-Atlantique

Avec Alexis Michalik. A partir de 12 ans. Katia et Justine tombent amoureuses, un amour de conte de fée. Justine veut un enfant..

2024-01-12 à ; fin : 2024-01-12 . EUR.

Place Rohan Théâtre Quartier Libre

Ancenis-Saint-Géréon 44150 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



With Alexis Michalik. Ages 12 and up. Katia and Justine fall in love, a fairytale romance. Justine wants a child.

Con Alexis Michalik. A partir de 12 años. Katia y Justine se enamoran, un romance de cuento de hadas. Justine quiere un hijo.

Mit Alexis Michalik. Ab 12 Jahren. Katia und Justine verlieben sich ineinander, eine Liebe wie im Märchen. Justine will ein Kind.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-22 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire