CONCERT DE L’ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE DE TOULOUSE & LES Z’ACOUSTICS Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon, 22 décembre 2023, Bagnères-de-Luchon.

Bagnères-de-Luchon,Haute-Garonne

Une offrande musicale savoureuse et inspirée pour toutes les sensibilités..

2023-12-22 fin : 2023-12-22 22:30:00. .

Place Richelieu THEATRE DU CASINO

Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



A tasty and inspired musical offering for all sensibilities.

Una sabrosa e inspirada oferta musical para todas las sensibilidades.

Eine schmackhafte und inspirierende musikalische Opfergabe für alle Sensibilitäten.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE