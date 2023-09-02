CENTENAIRE DE L’IMMIGRATION POLONAISE ET 1ER JOUR DU TIMBRE Place René Medernach Hettange-Grande, 2 septembre 2023, Hettange-Grande.

Hettange-Grande,Moselle

Le 3 septembre 1919, à l’issue d’une Première Guerre mondiale très meurtrière, la France signait une convention avec la Pologne pour permettre l’immigration de travailleurs. Cinq cent mille Polonais sont venus travailler dans l’agriculture, la métallurgie et les mines… Pour commémorer le centenaire de cette convention, deux journées seront placées sous le signe de la culture polonaise et l’histoire de la mine Charles Ferdinand. Un groupe folklorique polonais participera aux festivités. Un bureau de poste temporaire avec oblitération spéciale sera également proposé. Au programme : exposition philatélique, produits polonais, artisanat, folklore, danse et animations polonaises.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-09-02 10:00:00 fin : 2023-09-02 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

Place René Medernach Salle Europa

Hettange-Grande 57330 Moselle Grand Est



On September 3, 1919, at the end of a very deadly First World War, France signed an agreement with Poland to allow the immigration of workers. Five hundred thousand Poles came to work in agriculture, metallurgy and mining? To commemorate the centenary of this agreement, two days will be devoted to Polish culture and the history of the Charles Ferdinand mine. A Polish folk group will take part in the festivities. A temporary post office with a special cancellation will also be on offer. The program includes a philatelic exhibition, Polish products, crafts, folklore, dance and Polish entertainment.

El 3 de septiembre de 1919, al final de una Primera Guerra Mundial muy sangrienta, Francia firmó un acuerdo con Polonia para permitir la inmigración de trabajadores. Quinientos mil polacos vinieron a trabajar en la agricultura, la metalurgia y la minería? Para conmemorar el centenario de este acuerdo, se dedicarán dos jornadas a la cultura polaca y a la historia de la mina Charles Ferdinand. Un grupo folclórico polaco participará en los festejos. También habrá una oficina de correos temporal con una cancelación especial. El programa incluye una exposición filatélica, productos polacos, artesanía, folclore, danza y espectáculos polacos.

Am 3. September 1919, nach dem Ende des Ersten Weltkriegs, unterzeichnete Frankreich ein Abkommen mit Polen, das die Einwanderung von Arbeitskräften ermöglichte. Fünfhunderttausend Polen kamen, um in der Landwirtschaft, der Metallindustrie und im Bergbau zu arbeiten Um den hundertsten Jahrestag dieses Abkommens zu begehen, werden zwei Tage im Zeichen der polnischen Kultur und der Geschichte der Charles-Ferdinand-Mine stehen. Eine polnische Folkloregruppe wird an den Feierlichkeiten teilnehmen. Außerdem wird ein temporäres Postamt mit Sonderstempel angeboten. Auf dem Programm stehen eine Briefmarkenausstellung, polnische Produkte, Kunsthandwerk, Folklore, Tanz und polnische Unterhaltung.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-16 par OT CATTENOM ET ENVIRONS