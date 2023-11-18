Foire aux livres policiers à Frontenay-Rohan-Rohan Place René Cassin Frontenay-Rohan-Rohan, 18 novembre 2023, Frontenay-Rohan-Rohan.

Frontenay-Rohan-Rohan,Deux-Sèvres

Avis aux amoureux de romans policiers : rendez-vous le week-end du 18-19 novembre pour une foire aux livres policiers à Frontenay-Rohan-Rohan ! Cet évènement est organisé par l’association ASSOLMA.

Plusieurs types de livres policiers seront en vente : thriller, polar noir, espionnage, cosy mystery, whodunit, fantastique, énigme, suspence …

Et tout cela à petit prix :

– 2€ l’unité

– 3€ les deux

– 5€ les quatre

– formats Poche à 1€.

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 17:00:00. .

Place René Cassin Salle la Chabotte

Frontenay-Rohan-Rohan 79270 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



For lovers of detective novels, join us on the weekend of November 18-19 for a detective book fair in Frontenay-Rohan-Rohan! The event is organized by the ASSOLMA association.

Several types of detective books will be on sale: thrillers, detective noir, espionage, cosy mystery, whodunit, fantasy, enigma, suspense…

And all at low prices:

– 2? each

– 3? for two

– 5? for four

– pocket formats at 1?

Si le gustan las novelas policíacas, está invitado a Frontenay-Rohan-Rohan el fin de semana del 18 y 19 de noviembre para asistir a una feria del libro policíaco El evento está organizado por la asociación ASSOLMA.

Se venderán varios tipos de libros policíacos: thrillers, thrillers policíacos, espionaje, misterios con encanto, whodunits, fantasías, enigmas, suspense, etc.

Y todo a precios bajos:

– 2? cada uno

– 3? por dos

– 5? por cuatro

– formato de bolsillo a 1?

Krimi-Liebhaber aufgepasst: Am Wochenende vom 18. bis 19. November findet in Frontenay-Rohan-Rohan eine Krimibuchmesse statt! Diese Veranstaltung wird von der Vereinigung ASSOLMA organisiert.

Es werden verschiedene Arten von Kriminalbüchern zum Verkauf angeboten: Thriller, schwarzer Krimi, Spionage, Cosy Mystery, Whodunit, Fantasy, Rätsel, Spannung …

Und das alles zum kleinen Preis:

– 2? pro Stück

– 3? für zwei

– 5? die vier

– taschenbuchformate für 1?

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par OT Niort Marais Poitevin