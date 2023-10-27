Champagne Day à CHIGNY LES ROSES Place Pommery Chigny-les-Roses, 27 octobre 2023, Chigny-les-Roses.

Chigny-les-Roses,Marne

PARCOURS de 9 DEGUSTATIONS de CHAMPAGNE dans le village viticole de Chigny les roses + UNE SOIREE FESTIVE sur la Place Pommery . Venez nombreux !.

2023-10-27 fin : 2023-10-27 23:59:00. .

Place Pommery

Chigny-les-Roses 51500 Marne Grand Est



Global ChampagneDay is World Champagne Day, a day where we celebrate Sharing and Celebration, Wine and Men. The initiative has been awakened on the net by the effervescent community of citizens of the world connected on the web. Champagne Day is like a giant aperitif programmed on Facebook, or the desire for a glass of Champagne at noon or midnight, all over the world. It’s a New Year’s Eve before the hour and for the second edition this year, it will happen on:

Ideally located between Reims (10 mn) and Epernay (15 mn). The winemakers of this beautiful wine village 1er Cru are mobilized to offer tastings.

18€ = 10 TASTINGS + A FESTIVE EVENING!

CATTIER / GARDET / MICHEL TIXIER / MOUREY-DUMANGIN / RAFFLIN-PELTRIAUX / MAURICE PHILIPPART / GUY DUMANGIN / GIL ROUPSY / DUCHESNE-RENAUDIN / BERNARD DUMONT homes open their doors from 17h to 0h00.

With your flute of champagne and your tasting pass, you can discover in a few hours the champagnes of the biggest houses of this wine village and finish your course from 8 pm on the village square with a gastronomic picnic and a festive evening!

Exchanges of photos, tasting notes, experiences, discoveries or videos, this Friday, October 22, 2021 everyone will tag, ping and tattoo Online with what is called a ‘Hashtag’ on social networks. Concretely, visit our Champagne houses, enjoy, and share your words, your favorites and your Champagne meetings on any social media site, and do not forget to add the hashtag #ChampagneDay. Using the same hashtag on instagram, google, tweetdeck, twitterfall, etc., you can find what other Champagnes fans share online, anywhere in the world.

The adult price includes:

– A champagne flute with the effigy of Champagne Day to collect

– A pass with a map of the village

– 10 champagne tastings in the participating houses from 5 pm

– Access to the festive evening from 20h place Pommery

Practical information:

Come to collect your pass from 17h place Pommery.

A valid sanitary pass is required to access the event

9 VISITAS DE CATA DE CHAMPAGNE en el pueblo vinícola de Chigny les roses + una FIESTA EN LA PLAZA DE POMMERY. Vengan todos

PARCOURS mit 9 CHAMPAGNE DEGUSTATIONEN im Weindorf Chigny les roses + EINE FESTIVALE ABENDFEIER auf dem Place Pommery . Kommen Sie zahlreich!

