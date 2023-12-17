HALLES EN FÊTES Place Pierre Sémard Béziers
Les Halles sont en fête et vous proposent un brunch et un apéritif de Noël!.
2023-12-17 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 14:00:00. EUR.
Place Pierre Sémard
Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie
Les Halles is celebrating with a Christmas brunch and aperitif!
Les Halles lo celebra con un brunch navideño y un aperitivo
Les Halles ist in Feststimmung und bietet Ihnen einen Weihnachtsbrunch und einen Aperitif an!
