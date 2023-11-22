PARENTS THES Place Pierre Mendès France Clermont-l’Hérault, 22 novembre 2023, Clermont-l'Hérault.

Clermont-l’Hérault,Hérault

Discussion entre parents, grand-parents, animée par Manon Martin, sophrologue.

Accueil des enfants par une animatrice dans un espace de jeu libre.

Cette fois-ci, nous serons à la bibliothèque..

2023-11-22 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-22 12:00:00. .

Place Pierre Mendès France

Clermont-l’Hérault 34800 Hérault Occitanie



Discussion between parents and grandparents, led by sophrologist Manon Martin.

Children welcomed by an animator in a free-play area.

This time, we’ll be at the library.

Debate entre padres y abuelos, dirigido por Manon Martin, sofróloga.

Los niños serán recibidos por un animador en una zona de juego libre.

Esta vez, estaremos en la biblioteca.

Diskussion zwischen Eltern, Großeltern, geleitet von Manon Martin, Sophrologin.

Empfang der Kinder durch eine Betreuerin in einem Bereich für freies Spiel.

Diesmal in der Bibliothek.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par OT DU CLERMONTAIS