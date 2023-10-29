Fête d’automne Place Pierre le Jaudet Saint-Jean-le-Thomas, 29 octobre 2023, Saint-Jean-le-Thomas.

Saint-Jean-le-Thomas,Manche

Le Comité des Fête organise sa traditionnelle fête d’automne. Au programme : marché du terroir, vente de citrouilles, châtaignes, compostions florales, buvette et restauration sur place.

Une animation musicale accompagnera la fête.

A partir de 15h, les enfants accompagnés d’adultes sont invités à se rendre à la bibliothèque où les attendront les Amis de la Bibliothèque, pour leur raconter quelques histoires d’automne..

2023-10-29 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-29 18:00:00. .

Place Pierre le Jaudet

Saint-Jean-le-Thomas 50530 Manche Normandie



The Comité des Fête organizes its traditional autumn festival. On the program: local market, pumpkin and chestnut sales, flower arrangements, refreshments and on-site catering.

Musical entertainment will accompany the festival.

From 3pm, children accompanied by adults are invited to go to the library, where the Friends of the Library will be waiting to tell them some autumn stories.

El Comité des Fête organiza su tradicional fiesta de otoño. En el programa: mercado de productos locales, venta de calabazas y castañas, arreglos florales, refrescos y catering in situ.

La fiesta estará amenizada con música.

A partir de las 15.00 h, los niños acompañados de adultos podrán ir a la biblioteca, donde les esperarán los Amigos de la Biblioteca para contarles cuentos de otoño.

Das Festkomitee organisiert sein traditionelles Herbstfest. Auf dem Programm stehen: Regionalmarkt, Verkauf von Kürbissen, Kastanien, Blumenarrangements, Erfrischungsstände und Essen vor Ort.

Eine musikalische Unterhaltung wird das Fest begleiten.

Ab 15 Uhr sind Kinder in Begleitung von Erwachsenen eingeladen, sich in die Bibliothek zu begeben, wo sie von den Freunden der Bibliothek erwartet werden, die ihnen einige Herbstgeschichten erzählen werden.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche