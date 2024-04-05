STEPHAN EICHER Place Pierre de Coubertin Lillebonne, 5 avril 2024, Lillebonne.

Lillebonne,Seine-Maritime

Les dix doigts de la main ne suffiraient sans doute pas à pointer tout ce à quoi Stephan Eicher s’intéresse, en musique, au cinéma, passant des concerts acoustiques à un spectacle avec des automates ou une fanfare, du rock à la techno-pop, de la musique de films aux concerts littéraires.

Après « Ode » son nouvel album, Stephan Eicher reprend la route et propose avec « Et Voilà ! » un spectacle inédit où s’invite la magie. Il y réinterprète les grands classiques de son répertoire et ses nouveaux titres, accompagné de musiciens aux nombreux talents et… d’instruments automates, dans une scénographie pleine de surprises.

• Chant, Guitare, Piano, Arrangements : Stephan Eicher

• Harpe : Noemie Von Felten

• Guitare, Basse, Batterie : Simon Gerber

• Piano, Claviers, Programmation : Reyn Ouwehand.

2024-04-05 20:30:00 fin : 2024-04-05 21:45:00. .

Place Pierre de Coubertin Théâtre Juliobona

Lillebonne 76170 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Stephan Eicher?s musical and cinematic interests could not be summed up in the ten fingers on his hand, ranging from acoustic concerts to a show with automatons or a brass band, from rock to techno-pop, from film music to literary concerts.

After « Ode », his new album, Stephan Eicher is back on the road with « Et Voilà! He reinterprets the great classics of his repertoire and his new songs, accompanied by multi-talented musicians and… automaton instruments, in a scenography full of surprises.

? Vocals, Guitar, Piano, Arrangements : Stephan Eicher

? Harp : Noemie Von Felten

? Guitar, Bass, Drums: Simon Gerber

? Piano, Keyboards, Programming: Reyn Ouwehand

Los diez dedos de su mano probablemente no bastarían para abarcar todo lo que le interesa a Stephan Eicher, desde la música al cine, desde los conciertos acústicos a un espectáculo con autómatas o una banda de música, desde el rock al tecno-pop, desde la música de cine a los conciertos literarios.

¡Tras « Ode », su nuevo álbum, Stephan Eicher vuelve a la carretera con « Et Voilà! Reinterpreta los grandes clásicos de su repertorio y sus nuevas canciones, acompañado por músicos de… instrumentos autómatas, en un conjunto lleno de sorpresas.

? Voz, Guitarra, Piano, Arreglos : Stephan Eicher

? Arpa : Noemie Von Felten

? Guitarra, Bajo, Batería : Simon Gerber

? Piano, teclados, programación: Reyn Ouwehand

Die zehn Finger seiner Hand würden wahrscheinlich nicht ausreichen, um alles aufzuzählen, wofür sich Stephan Eicher interessiert, in der Musik, im Kino, von akustischen Konzerten bis zu einer Aufführung mit Automaten oder einer Blaskapelle, von Rock bis Techno-Pop, von Filmmusik bis zu literarischen Konzerten.

Nach seinem neuen Album « Ode » geht Stephan Eicher wieder auf Tournee und präsentiert mit « Et Voilà! » eine neue Show, in der die Magie zum Einsatz kommt. Er interpretiert die großen Klassiker seines Repertoires und seine neuen Titel neu, begleitet von Musikern mit zahlreichen Talenten und… von automatischen Instrumenten in einem Bühnenbild voller Überraschungen.

? Gesang, Gitarre, Klavier, Arrangements : Stephan Eicher

? Harfe: Noemie Von Felten

? Gitarre, Bass, Schlagzeug: Simon Gerber?

? Klavier, Keyboards, Programmierung: Reyn Ouwehand

