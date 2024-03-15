LYNDA LEMAY Place Pierre de Coubertin Lillebonne, 15 mars 2024, Lillebonne.

Lillebonne,Seine-Maritime

Lynda impose sa douce houle à la foule qui se laisse bercer en toute confiance.

Comme une sorte de funambule, Lynda Lemay danse habilement sur le fil qui sépare le théâtre et le tour de chant, la féérie et l’horreur, la beauté humaine et la laideur… Flanquée de son prodigieux guitariste/ pianiste/choriste Claude Pineault, les notes et sa voix se mélangent autour des textes toujours aussi incisifs et ciselés de l’artiste. Fidèle à son style particulier, Lynda se surpasse à tous les niveaux, elle qui connaît la célébrité grâce au don qu’elle a de savoir divertir tout en secouant les cœurs et les idées. L’auteure- compositrice-interprète sait encore une fois et mieux que jamais émouvoir et faire éclater de rire.

Nul ne sait mieux qu’elle ouvrir la voix, tendre les mots et caresser les âmes.

• Chant et guitare : Lynda Lemay

• Guitare, piano, choriste : Claude Pineault.

2024-03-15 20:30:00 fin : 2024-03-15 23:10:00. .

Place Pierre de Coubertin Théâtre Juliobona

Lillebonne 76170 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Lynda imposes her gentle swell on the crowd, who are lulled into confidence.

Like some kind of tightrope walker, Lynda Lemay skilfully dances on the tightrope between theater and song, between enchantment and horror, between human beauty and ugliness… Flanked by her prodigious guitarist/pianist/chorist Claude Pineault, the notes and her voice blend around the artist?s incisive, chiselled lyrics. True to her distinctive style, Lynda outdoes herself on every level, becoming a household name thanks to her gift for entertaining while shaking up hearts and ideas. Once again, the singer-songwriter knows better than ever how to move people and make them laugh out loud.

No one knows better than her how to open the voice, stretch the words and caress the soul.

? Vocals and guitar: Lynda Lemay

? Guitar, piano, backing vocals: Claude Pineault

Lynda impone su suave oleaje al público, que se deja llevar por la confianza.

Como una especie de equilibrista, Lynda Lemay baila hábilmente sobre la cuerda floja que separa el teatro de la canción, la magia del horror, la belleza humana de la fealdad… Flanqueada por su prodigioso guitarrista/pianista/corista Claude Pineault, las notas y su voz se funden en torno a las letras incisivas y cinceladas de la artista. Fiel a su estilo distintivo, Lynda se ha superado a sí misma en todos los niveles, convirtiéndose en un nombre muy conocido gracias a su capacidad para entretener al tiempo que agita corazones y mentes. Una vez más, la cantautora sabe mejor que nunca cómo emocionar y hacer reír a carcajadas.

Nadie mejor que ella sabe abrir la voz, estirar las palabras y acariciar el alma.

? Voz y guitarra: Lynda Lemay

? Guitarra, piano y coros: Claude Pineault

Lynda zwingt ihren sanften Wellengang der Menge auf, die sich vertrauensvoll wiegen lässt.

Wie eine Art Seiltänzerin tanzt Lynda Lemay gekonnt auf dem Grat zwischen Theater und Gesang, zwischen Märchen und Horror, zwischen menschlicher Schönheit und Hässlichkeit? Flankiert von ihrem wunderbaren Gitarristen, Pianisten und Choristen Claude Pineault, vermischen sich die Noten und ihre Stimme mit den immer noch scharfsinnigen und ziselierten Texten der Künstlerin. Lynda bleibt ihrem eigenen Stil treu und übertrifft sich selbst in jeder Hinsicht. Sie ist berühmt für ihre Gabe, zu unterhalten und gleichzeitig die Herzen und Ideen der Menschen zu erschüttern. Die Autorin, Komponistin und Interpretin versteht es wieder einmal und besser als je zuvor, Menschen zu bewegen und zum Lachen zu bringen.

Niemand versteht es besser als sie, die Stimme zu öffnen, die Worte zu strecken und die Seele zu streicheln.

? Gesang und Gitarre: Lynda Lemay

? Gitarre, Klavier, Backgroundsängerin: Claude Pineault

