MOZART ENCHANTÉ Place Pierre de Coubertin Lillebonne, 19 décembre 2023, Lillebonne.

Lillebonne,Seine-Maritime

Le programme, entièrement consacré à Mozart, a été imaginé autour de l’un de ses plus célèbres airs de concert : ch’io mi scordi di te, non temer, amato bene, écrit en 1786 pour la soprano anglaise Nancy Storace. Elle venait d’arriver à Vienne, engagée par le théâtre impérial, et fut la première Suzanne des Noces de Figaro. L’entente entre elle et Mozart fut telle qu’il écrivit cet air pour elle, juste avant son retour à Londres, véritable chant d’amour et d’adieu, le titre signifiant: «que je t’oublie? Pas d’inquiétude, mon aimée». Il y ajouta, chose unique dans ce répertoire, une partie de pianoforte concertant pour lui-même. La Petite Symphonie invite pour l’occasion la soprano Emmanuelle de Negri, interprète parfaite pour ce répertoire.

Au programme, également, le célébrissime Concerto en la Majeur K.488, dans lequel Mozart a écrit son plus poignant adagio, ainsi que deux autres très beaux airs de concert et un divertimento du jeune Mozart, qui laisse une belle part aux instruments à vents.

• Soprano : Emmanuelle de Negri

• Violon : Marieke Bouche et Julie Friez

• Alto : Diane Chmela

• Violoncelle : Emily Robinson

• Contrebasse : Christian Staude

• Flûte : Séverine Isoir

• Clarinettes et cors de basset : François Gillardot et Pascal Pariaud

• Basson : François Charruyer et Emmanuel Vigneron

• Cor : Cyrille Grenot et Nicolas Chedmail

• Pianoforte : Daniel Isoir.

2023-12-19 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-19 21:40:00. .

Place Pierre de Coubertin Théâtre Juliobona

Lillebonne 76170 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The program, entirely devoted to Mozart, was conceived around one of his most famous concert arias: ch?io mi scordi di te, non temer, amato bene, written in 1786 for English soprano Nancy Storace. She had just arrived in Vienna, hired by the Imperial Theater, and was the first Susanna in The Marriage of Figaro. Such was Mozart?s understanding of her that, just before his return to London, he wrote this aria for her, a veritable love song and farewell, the title meaning « que je t?oublie? No worries, my beloved ». Unique in this repertoire, he added a pianoforte part for himself. La Petite Symphonie features soprano Emmanuelle de Negri, the perfect interpreter for this repertoire.

Also on the program is the celebrated Concerto in A Major K.488, in which Mozart wrote his most poignant adagio, as well as two other beautiful concert arias and a divertimento by the young Mozart, featuring wind instruments.

? Soprano: Emmanuelle de Negri

? Violin: Marieke Bouche and Julie Friez

? Viola: Diane Chmela

? Cello: Emily Robinson

? Double bass: Christian Staude

? Flute: Séverine Isoir

? Clarinets and basset horns: François Gillardot and Pascal Pariaud

? Bassoon: François Charruyer and Emmanuel Vigneron

? French horn: Cyrille Grenot and Nicolas Chedmail

? Pianoforte: Daniel Isoir

El programa, dedicado íntegramente a Mozart, se ha concebido en torno a una de sus arias de concierto más famosas: ch?io mi scordi di te, non temer, amato bene, escrita en 1786 para la soprano inglesa Nancy Storace. Acababa de llegar a Viena, contratada por el Teatro Imperial, y fue la primera Susanna de Las bodas de Fígaro. Tal era la compenetración entre ella y Mozart que éste escribió para ella esta aria justo antes de su regreso a Londres, una verdadera canción de amor y despedida, cuyo título significa « que je t?oublie? No te preocupes, amada mía ». Único en este repertorio, añadió una parte de pianoforte para él. Para la ocasión, La Petite Symphonie invita a la soprano Emmanuelle de Negri, la intérprete perfecta para este repertorio.

En el programa también figura el célebre Concierto en la mayor K.488, en el que Mozart escribió su adagio más conmovedor, así como otras dos arias de concierto de gran calidad y un divertimento del joven Mozart, en el que los instrumentos de viento desempeñan un papel fundamental.

? Soprano: Emmanuelle de Negri

? Violín: Marieke Bouche y Julie Friez

? Viola: Diane Chmela

? Violonchelo: Emily Robinson

? Contrabajo: Christian Staude

? Flauta: Séverine Isoir

? Clarinetes y cornos di bassetto: François Gillardot y Pascal Pariaud

? Fagot: François Charruyer y Emmanuel Vigneron

? Trompa: Cyrille Grenot y Nicolas Chedmail

? Pianoforte: Daniel Isoir

Das Programm, das ausschließlich Mozart gewidmet ist, wurde um eine seiner berühmtesten Konzertarien herum konzipiert: ch?io mi scordi di te, non temer, amato bene, geschrieben 1786 für die englische Sopranistin Nancy Storace. Sie war gerade in Wien angekommen, wurde vom kaiserlichen Theater engagiert und war die erste Susanna in « Figaros Hochzeit ». Mozart verstand sich so gut mit ihr, dass er kurz vor seiner Rückkehr nach London diese Arie für sie schrieb, ein wahres Liebes- und Abschiedslied, dessen Titel bedeutet: « Dass ich dich vergesse? Keine Sorge, meine Geliebte ». Einzigartig in diesem Repertoire fügte er einen Part für das konzertierende Hammerklavier für sich selbst hinzu. Die Kleine Symphonie lädt zu diesem Anlass die Sopranistin Emmanuelle de Negri ein, eine perfekte Interpretin für dieses Repertoire.

Auf dem Programm steht auch das berühmte A-Dur-Konzert KV 488, in dem Mozart sein ergreifendstes Adagio schrieb, sowie zwei weitere wunderschöne Konzertarien und ein Divertimento des jungen Mozart, in dem die Bläser eine wichtige Rolle spielen.

? Sopran: Emmanuelle de Negri

? Violine: Marieke Bouche und Julie Friez

? Viola: Diane Chmela

? Violoncello: Emily Robinson

? Kontrabass: Christian Staude

? Flöte: Séverine Isoir

? Klarinetten und Bassetthörner: François Gillardot und Pascal Pariaud

? Fagott: François Charruyer und Emmanuel Vigneron?

? Horn: Cyrille Grenot und Nicolas Chedmail?

? Pianoforte: Daniel Isoir

