LIGHTS IN THE DARK Place Pierre de Coubertin Lillebonne, 5 décembre 2023, Lillebonne.

Lillebonne,Seine-Maritime

« Sous la direction depuis 2012 du chorégraphe YOKOI, très repéré sur le front du hip-hop nippon et international, la troupe a conçu cet opus insolite qui parie sur la technologie de l’électroluminescence pour redessiner mes contours d’une danse pop et enlevée comme un manga vivant » – Télérama

LIGHTS in the DARK est un spectacle unique au monde de la troupe E.L Squad (E.L comme Electro- Luminiscence).

Dirigée par le chorégraphe Yokoi, référence mondiale de la scène hip hop, elle vous fera découvrir une technologie qui permet à des danseurs évoluant dans une obscurité totale de créer des effets fantasmagoriques et lumineux extraordinaires.

Dans la plus pure tradition des mangas, LIGHTS in the DARK mêle les personnages, les époques et les lieux dans un tourbillon de sons et d’images inoubliables. Suivez le voyage initiatique du « Mysterious Man » et sa quête d’équilibre, en proie aux forces et aux émotions qui nous traversent.

LIGHTS in the DARK s’adresse aux amateurs de performances physiques, de danse urbaine, de technologie et d’univers manga et jeux vidéo, mais aussi à tous ceux qui veulent partager en famille ou entre amis un spectacle fort en émotions.

• Metteur en scène : Yokoi

• Distribution : Yokoi, Shingo, PoLo, Maho, Sarah, Macki, Koichi, Yuuiti, Riana, Maio.

2023-12-05 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-05 22:00:00. .

Place Pierre de Coubertin Théâtre Juliobona

Lillebonne 76170 Seine-Maritime Normandie



« Under the direction since 2012 of choreographer YOKOI, well known on the Japanese and international hip-hop fronts, the troupe has conceived this unusual opus, betting on electroluminescence technology to redraw the contours of a lively pop dance like a living manga » – Télérama

LIGHTS in the DARK is a one-of-a-kind show by E.L Squad (E.L for Electro- Luminiscence).

Led by choreographer Yokoi, a world-renowned figure on the hip-hop scene, the troupe will introduce you to a technology that enables dancers moving in total darkness to create extraordinary phantasmagorical and luminous effects.

In the purest manga tradition, LIGHTS in the DARK blends characters, times and places in a whirlwind of unforgettable sounds and images. Follow the Mysterious Man?s journey of initiation and his quest for balance, prey to the forces and emotions that run through us all.

LIGHTS in the DARK will appeal not only to fans of physical performance, urban dance, technology, manga and video games, but also to all those who want to share an emotionally-charged show with family and friends.

? Director: Yokoi

? Cast: Yokoi, Shingo, PoLo, Maho, Sarah, Macki, Koichi, Yuuiti, Riana, Maio

« Bajo la dirección desde 2012 del coreógrafo YOKOI, que se ha hecho un nombre en los frentes del hip-hop japonés e internacional, la compañía ha ideado este opus insólito que utiliza la tecnología de la electroluminiscencia para redibujar los contornos de una danza pop tan viva como un manga viviente » – Télérama

LUCES EN LA OSCURIDAD es un espectáculo único de E.L Squad (E.L de Electro-Luminiscencia).

Dirigido por el coreógrafo Yokoi, figura mundialmente conocida de la escena hip hop, la compañía le presentará una tecnología que permite a los bailarines que actúan en la oscuridad total crear extraordinarios efectos fantasmagóricos y luminosos.

En la más pura tradición del manga, LUCES EN LA OSCURIDAD mezcla personajes, épocas y lugares en un torbellino de sonidos e imágenes inolvidables. Sigue el viaje iniciático del Hombre Misterioso y su búsqueda del equilibrio, presa de las fuerzas y emociones que nos atraviesan a todos.

LUCES EN LA OSCURIDAD atraerá a los aficionados a la interpretación física, la danza urbana, la tecnología, el manga y los videojuegos, así como a cualquiera que desee compartir con familiares y amigos un espectáculo cargado de emociones.

? Director: Yokoi

? Reparto: Yokoi, Shingo, PoLo, Maho, Sarah, Macki, Koichi, Yuuiti, Riana, Maio

« Seit 2012 steht die Truppe unter der Leitung des Choreografen YOKOI, der an der japanischen und internationalen Hip-Hop-Front sehr auffällig ist, und hat dieses ungewöhnliche Opus konzipiert, das auf die Elektrolumineszenz-Technologie setzt, um meine Konturen eines Pop-Tanzes neu zu zeichnen, der wie ein lebendiger Manga beschwingt ist » – Télérama

LIGHTS in the DARK ist eine weltweit einzigartige Show der Truppe E.L Squad (E.L wie Electro- Luminiscence).

Unter der Leitung des Choreografen Yokoi, einer weltweiten Referenz der Hip-Hop-Szene, wird sie Ihnen eine Technologie vorstellen, die es Tänzern, die sich in völliger Dunkelheit bewegen, ermöglicht, außergewöhnliche phantasmagorische und Lichteffekte zu erzeugen.

In bester Manga-Tradition vermischt LIGHTS in the DARK Charaktere, Zeiten und Orte in einem Strudel aus unvergesslichen Klängen und Bildern. Folgen Sie der Initiationsreise des « Mysterious Man » und seiner Suche nach Gleichgewicht, geplagt von den Kräften und Emotionen, die uns alle durchdringen.

LIGHTS in the DARK ist für Liebhaber von körperlicher Leistung, urbanem Tanz, Technologie, Manga- und Videospielwelten, aber auch für alle, die mit ihrer Familie oder ihren Freunden ein emotionales Spektakel erleben möchten.

? Regisseur: Yokoi

? Besetzung: Yokoi, Shingo, PoLo, Maho, Sarah, Macki, Koichi, Yuuiti, Riana, Maio

Mise à jour le 2023-08-24 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche