Marché de Noël Place Pierre Caumont Montayral, 9 décembre 2023, Montayral.

Montayral,Lot-et-Garonne

Marché de Noël avec exposants, tombola, maquillage et animations enfant dont un spectacle et la présence du Père Noël. Restauration sur place : repas, vin chaud, chocolat chaud, crêpe, café, pop-corn….

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 . EUR.

Place Pierre Caumont

Montayral 47500 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Christmas market with exhibitors, raffle, face painting and children’s entertainment including a show and the presence of Santa Claus. Catering on site: meals, mulled wine, hot chocolate, pancakes, coffee, popcorn, etc.

Mercado navideño con expositores, tómbola, pintacaras y animación infantil con espectáculo y la presencia de Papá Noel. Catering in situ: comida, vino caliente, chocolate caliente, tortitas, café, palomitas, etc.

Weihnachtsmarkt mit Ausstellern, Tombola, Kinderschminken und Kinderanimationen, darunter eine Show und die Anwesenheit des Weihnachtsmanns. Verpflegung vor Ort: Mahlzeiten, Glühwein, heiße Schokolade, Crêpe, Kaffee, Popcorn…

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par OT Fumel – Vallée du Lot