TCHATCHE Place Paul Vigné Octon, 11 octobre 2023, Octon.

Octon,Hérault

Tchatche littéraire autour des livres que vous avez aimé et souhaitez faire découvrir..

2023-10-11 15:00:00 fin : 2023-10-11 16:30:00. .

Place Paul Vigné

Octon 34800 Hérault Occitanie



Literary chat about books you’ve loved and want to share.

Charla literaria sobre los libros que te han gustado y quieres compartir.

Literarischer Chat über Bücher, die Ihnen gefallen haben und die Sie gerne vorstellen möchten.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par OT DU CLERMONTAIS