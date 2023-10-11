TCHATCHE Place Paul Vigné Octon
TCHATCHE Place Paul Vigné Octon, 11 octobre 2023, Octon.
Octon,Hérault
Tchatche littéraire autour des livres que vous avez aimé et souhaitez faire découvrir..
2023-10-11 15:00:00 fin : 2023-10-11 16:30:00. .
Place Paul Vigné
Octon 34800 Hérault Occitanie
Literary chat about books you’ve loved and want to share.
Charla literaria sobre los libros que te han gustado y quieres compartir.
Literarischer Chat über Bücher, die Ihnen gefallen haben und die Sie gerne vorstellen möchten.
