RACINES DE LA TERRE Place Paul Vigné d’Octon Octon, 12 octobre 2023, Octon.

Octon,Hérault

Exposition de gravures et monotypes de Sophie Rozier, artiste de l’atelier de gravure de Joan Bell, au village des arts d’Octon. Tout public- Gratuit

Vernissage le jeudi 12 octobre à 18h..

2023-10-12 fin : 2023-10-26 . .

Place Paul Vigné d’Octon

Octon 34800 Hérault Occitanie



Exhibition of etchings and monotypes by Sophie Rozier, artist from Joan Bell?s etching workshop, at Octon?s arts village. Open to all – Free admission

Opening Thursday, October 12, 6pm.

Exposición de grabados y monotipos de Sophie Rozier, artista del taller de grabado de Joan Bell, en el Village des Arts de Octon. Abierta a todos – Entrada gratuita

Inauguración el jueves 12 de octubre a las 18.00 h.

Ausstellung von Radierungen und Monotypien von Sophie Rozier, einer Künstlerin aus dem Gravuratelier von Joan Bell, im Kunstdorf Octon. Für jedes Publikum- Kostenlos

Vernissage am Donnerstag, den 12. Oktober um 18 Uhr.

