TRICOCTONS ! Place Paul Vigné d’Octon Octon
Octon,Hérault
Pour débutants et confirmés, on s’aide, on se soutient, on échange des modèles, parfois on refait le monde … et on tricote ! Atelier convivial et décontracté.
Tout public, à partit de 6 ans
Gratuit.
2023-09-20 15:00:00 fin : 2023-09-20 17:00:00. .
Place Paul Vigné d’Octon
Octon 34800 Hérault Occitanie
For beginners and advanced, we help each other, we support each other, we exchange patterns, sometimes we remake the world … and we knit! Friendly and relaxed workshop.
All public, from 6 years old
Free
Para principiantes y tejedores experimentados, nos ayudamos, nos apoyamos, intercambiamos patrones, a veces rehacemos el mundo… ¡y tejemos! Un taller agradable y relajado.
Todas las edades, a partir de 6 años
Gratis
Für Anfänger und Fortgeschrittene, wir helfen uns, unterstützen uns, tauschen Modelle aus, manchmal machen wir die Welt neu … und wir stricken! Geselliges und entspanntes Atelier.
Für alle ab 6 Jahren
Kostenlos
