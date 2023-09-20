TRICOCTONS ! Place Paul Vigné d’Octon Octon, 20 septembre 2023, Octon.

Octon,Hérault

Pour débutants et confirmés, on s’aide, on se soutient, on échange des modèles, parfois on refait le monde … et on tricote ! Atelier convivial et décontracté.

Tout public, à partit de 6 ans

Gratuit.

2023-09-20 15:00:00 fin : 2023-09-20 17:00:00. .

Place Paul Vigné d’Octon

Octon 34800 Hérault Occitanie



For beginners and advanced, we help each other, we support each other, we exchange patterns, sometimes we remake the world … and we knit! Friendly and relaxed workshop.

All public, from 6 years old

Free

Para principiantes y tejedores experimentados, nos ayudamos, nos apoyamos, intercambiamos patrones, a veces rehacemos el mundo… ¡y tejemos! Un taller agradable y relajado.

Todas las edades, a partir de 6 años

Gratis

Für Anfänger und Fortgeschrittene, wir helfen uns, unterstützen uns, tauschen Modelle aus, manchmal machen wir die Welt neu … und wir stricken! Geselliges und entspanntes Atelier.

Für alle ab 6 Jahren

Kostenlos

Mise à jour le 2023-09-11 par OT DU CLERMONTAIS