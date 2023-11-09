Théâtre : Le Corps des Songes Place Oscar Niemeyer Le Havre, 9 novembre 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

Nosfell

Voyage en pays imaginaire

Auteur-compositeur-interprète, habitué des salles de concert, Nosfell commence avec « Le Corps des Songes » l’aventure d’un théâtre multiforme, à la fois joué, chanté et dansé, dans une scénographie-paysage en perpétuelle transformation.

Élargir le champ de la scène lui permet d’exprimer autrement les interrogations qui le hantent. Créé en 2019, « Le Corps des Songes » est un conte fantastique et lyrique en trois actes où se mêlent son histoire personnelle – une enfance marquée par la figure paternelle – et le monde imaginaire qu’il s’est créé, très jeune, comme un refuge, inventant un pays, le Klokochazia, et une langue, le klokobetz.

Dans ce seul en scène, Nosfell a su s’entourer : dix musiciens au plateau, François Chaignaud à la chorégraphie, Dominique A à l’écriture d’une chanson clé.

Entrez dans l’univers de cet artiste inclassable, sensible, attentif, qui va accompagner l’aventure du Volcan pendant quelques années.

A partir de 15 ans.

Durée : 1h10.

2023-11-09 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-09 . .

Place Oscar Niemeyer

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Nosfell

Journey to Imaginary Land

With « Le Corps des Songes », Nosfell embarks on a multi-faceted theatrical adventure, performing, singing and dancing in a constantly-changing scenography-landscape.

Broadening the scope of the stage allows him to express in new ways the questions that haunt him. Created in 2019, « Le Corps des Songes » is a fantastical, lyrical tale in three acts, in which his personal history – a childhood marked by the father figure – and the imaginary world he created for himself at a very young age as a refuge, inventing a country, Klokochazia, and a language, Klokobetz.

In this one-man show, Nosfell has surrounded himself with ten musicians on stage, François Chaignaud choreographing, and Dominique A writing a key song.

Enter the world of this unclassifiable, sensitive and attentive artist, who will accompany the Volcan adventure for several years.

Ages 15 and up.

Running time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Nosfell

Viaje a tierras imaginarias

Con « Le Corps des Songes », Nosfell se embarca en una aventura teatral polifacética, actuando, cantando y bailando en una escenografía y un paisaje en constante cambio.

Ampliar el alcance del escenario le permite expresar de nuevas maneras las preguntas que le atormentan. Estrenado en 2019, « Le Corps des Songes » es un cuento fantástico y lírico en tres actos que combina su historia personal -una infancia marcada por la figura paterna- con el mundo imaginario que creó para sí mismo a una edad muy temprana como refugio, inventando un país, Klokochazia, y una lengua, Klokobetz.

En este espectáculo unipersonal, Nosfell se ha rodeado de diez músicos en escena, François Chaignaud en la coreografía y Dominique A componiendo una canción clave.

Entre en el universo de este artista inclasificable, sensible y atento, que acompañará la aventura volcánica durante varios años.

A partir de 15 años.

Duración: 1 hora 10 minutos

Nosfell

Reise ins Nimmerland

Der Singer-Songwriter Nosfell, der in Konzertsälen zu Hause ist, beginnt mit « Le Corps des Songes » das Abenteuer eines vielgestaltigen Theaters, das gleichzeitig gespielt, gesungen und getanzt wird, in einer Bühnenlandschaft, die sich ständig verändert.

Die Erweiterung des Bühnenraums ermöglicht es ihm, die Fragen, die ihn verfolgen, auf andere Weise auszudrücken. Das 2019 uraufgeführte « Le Corps des Songes » ist ein fantastisches, lyrisches Märchen in drei Akten, in dem sich seine persönliche Geschichte – eine von der Vaterfigur geprägte Kindheit – mit der Fantasiewelt vermischt, die er sich in jungen Jahren als Zufluchtsort geschaffen hat, indem er ein Land, Klokochazia, und eine Sprache, Klokobetz, erfindet.

In diesem Solofilm hat Nosfell zehn Musiker auf der Bühne, François Chaignaud als Choreograph und Dominique A als Komponist eines Schlüsselsongs.

Treten Sie ein in die Welt dieses unklassifizierbaren, sensiblen und aufmerksamen Künstlers, der das Abenteuer des Volcan einige Jahre lang begleiten wird.

Ab einem Alter von 15 Jahren.

Dauer: 1h10

