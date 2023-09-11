- Cet évènement est passé
MARCHE DE VILLAINES LA JUHEL Place Neuve Villaines-la-Juhel
MARCHE DE VILLAINES LA JUHEL Place Neuve Villaines-la-Juhel, 11 septembre 2023, Villaines-la-Juhel.
Villaines-la-Juhel,Mayenne
Marché hebdomadaire à Villaines-la-Juhel.
2023-09-11 fin : 2023-09-11 12:00:00. .
Place Neuve
Villaines-la-Juhel 53700 Mayenne Pays de la Loire
Weekly market in Villaines-la-Juhel
Mercado semanal en Villaines-la-Juhel
Wochenmarkt in Villaines-la-Juhel
Mise à jour le 2023-05-16 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire