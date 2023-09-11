Cet évènement est passé MARCHE DE VILLAINES LA JUHEL Place Neuve Villaines-la-Juhel Catégories d’Évènement: Mayenne

Villaines-la-Juhel MARCHE DE VILLAINES LA JUHEL Place Neuve Villaines-la-Juhel, 11 septembre 2023, Villaines-la-Juhel. Villaines-la-Juhel,Mayenne Marché hebdomadaire à Villaines-la-Juhel.

2023-09-11 fin : 2023-09-11 12:00:00. .

Place Neuve

Villaines-la-Juhel 53700 Mayenne Pays de la Loire



Weekly market in Villaines-la-Juhel Mercado semanal en Villaines-la-Juhel Wochenmarkt in Villaines-la-Juhel

