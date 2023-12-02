LES ILLUMINATIONS DE NOËL DE VILLENEUVE-LÈS-BÉZIERS Place Michel Solans Villeneuve-lès-Béziers, 1 décembre 2023, Villeneuve-lès-Béziers.

Villeneuve-lès-Béziers,Hérault

Venez découvrir les illuminations de Noël ! Durant la soirée, les résultats du tirage de la tombola du Téléthon seront donnés ainsi que le résultat des dons récoltés. S’en suivra ensuite un concert pour mettre l’ambiance !.

2023-12-02 18:00:00 fin : 2023-12-02 . .

Place Michel Solans

Villeneuve-lès-Béziers 34420 Hérault Occitanie



Come and see the Christmas lights! During the evening, the results of the Telethon tombola draw will be announced, along with the results of the donations collected. This will be followed by a concert to set the mood!

¡Ven a ver las luces de Navidad! Durante la velada se anunciarán los resultados del sorteo de la tómbola del Telemaratón, así como los donativos recaudados. A continuación, habrá un concierto para animar el ambiente

Kommen Sie und entdecken Sie die Weihnachtsbeleuchtung! Im Laufe des Abends werden die Ergebnisse der Telethon-Tombola bekannt gegeben und das Ergebnis der gesammelten Spenden bekannt gegeben. Anschließend wird ein Konzert für Stimmung sorgen!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE