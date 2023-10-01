Marché toute l’année Place Michel GOY Rayol-Canadel-sur-Mer, 1 octobre 2023, Rayol-Canadel-sur-Mer.

Rayol-Canadel-sur-Mer,Var

Vous trouverez Bernard, le poissonnier et Ludovic, le fromager.

Bernard, le poissonnier (06.80.30.06.74)

Ludovic, le fromager (06.65.03.70.79).

2023-10-01 fin : 2023-03-31 . .

Place Michel GOY devant l’Office du Tourisme

Rayol-Canadel-sur-Mer 83820 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



You’ll find Bernard, the fishmonger, and Ludovic, the cheese-maker.

Bernard, the fishmonger (06.80.30.06.74)

Ludovic, the cheese maker (06.65.03.70.79)

Encontrarás a Bernard, el pescadero, y a Ludovic, el quesero.

Bernard, el pescadero (06.80.30.06.74)

Ludovic, el quesero (06.65.03.70.79)

Hier finden Sie Bernard, den Fischhändler, und Ludovic, den Käser.

Bernard, der Fischhändler (06.80.30.06.74)

Ludovic, der Käser (06.65.03.70.79)

