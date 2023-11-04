Exposition : Human Gardening / La Rue des Arts / Schorndorf Place Mgr Berteaud Tulle, 4 novembre 2023, Tulle.

Tulle,Corrèze

LA RUE DES ARTS est une manifestation artistique née en 2006 de la volonté d’artistes européens de travailler ensemble, d’échanger sur leurs pratiques et de montrer leur travail en France (Tulle), en Allemagne (Schorndorf) et en Italie (Dueville). En juillet 2023, le Kunstverein de Schorndorf a accueilli La rue des Arts en proposant aux artistes de travailler sur le thème « Human Gardening – Seeds for the Future ». 16 artistes de Tulle ont participé au projet et proposent dans la vitrine le Point G une installation qui réunit une sélection d’œuvres présentées à Schorndorf… Les artistes : Marie Bazin – Marion Castor – Catherine Chaux – Sylvie Christophe – Didier Christophe – Fabrice Combe – Laurent Daubisse – Marie Delnaud – Fabrice De Paola – Annelise Dubois – Jean-Marc Dufour – Brigitte Paillet – Charlotte Jude – Sophie Rigal – Phil&Jack – Joël Thépault..

2023-11-04 fin : 2023-12-29 . EUR.

Place Mgr Berteaud

Tulle 19000 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



LA RUE DES ARTS is an artistic event born in 2006 from the desire of European artists to work together, exchange their practices and show their work in France (Tulle), Germany (Schorndorf) and Italy (Dueville). In July 2023, the Kunstverein in Schorndorf hosted La rue des Arts, inviting artists to work on the theme « Human Gardening – Seeds for the Future ». 16 artists from Tulle took part in the project and are offering an installation in the Point G showcase that brings together a selection of works presented at Schorndorf? The artists : Marie Bazin – Marion Castor – Catherine Chaux – Sylvie Christophe – Didier Christophe – Fabrice Combe – Laurent Daubisse – Marie Delnaud – Fabrice De Paola – Annelise Dubois – Jean-Marc Dufour – Brigitte Paillet – Charlotte Jude – Sophie Rigal? Phil&Jack – Joël Thépault.

LA RUE DES ARTS es un evento artístico que nació en 2006 del deseo de artistas europeos de trabajar juntos, intercambiar sus prácticas y mostrar su trabajo en Francia (Tulle), Alemania (Schorndorf) e Italia (Dueville). En julio de 2023, la Kunstverein de Schorndorf acogió La rue des Arts, invitando a artistas a trabajar sobre el tema « Jardinería humana – Semillas para el futuro ». 16 artistas tulenses participaron en el proyecto y presentan en el escaparate del Punto G una instalación que reúne una selección de obras presentadas en Schorndorf? Los artistas : Marie Bazin – Marion Castor – Catherine Chaux – Sylvie Christophe – Didier Christophe – Fabrice Combe – Laurent Daubisse – Marie Delnaud – Fabrice De Paola – Annelise Dubois – Jean-Marc Dufour – Brigitte Paillet – Charlotte Jude – Sophie Rigal ? Phil&Jack – Joël Thépault.

LA RUE DES ARTS ist eine Kunstveranstaltung, die 2006 aus dem Wunsch europäischer Künstlerinnen und Künstler entstand, zusammenzuarbeiten, sich über ihre Praktiken auszutauschen und ihre Arbeit in Frankreich (Tulle), Deutschland (Schorndorf) und Italien (Dueville) zu zeigen. Im Juli 2023 war der Kunstverein Schorndorf Gastgeber von La rue des Arts und bot den Künstlern an, zum Thema « Human Gardening – Seeds for the Future » zu arbeiten. 16 Künstler aus Tulle nahmen an dem Projekt teil und präsentieren im Schaufenster G-Punkt eine Installation, die eine Auswahl der in Schorndorf gezeigten Werke vereint Die Künstlerinnen : Marie Bazin – Marion Castor – Catherine Chaux – Sylvie Christophe – Didier Christophe – Fabrice Combe – Laurent Daubisse – Marie Delnaud – Fabrice De Paola – Annelise Dubois – Jean-Marc Dufour – Brigitte Paillet – Charlotte Jude – Sophie Rigal? Phil&Jack – Joël Thépault.

