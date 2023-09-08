FLORANGE MUSIQUE FESTIVAL Place Mendès France Florange, 8 septembre 2023, Florange.

Florange,Moselle

En tournée dans tous les festivals de l’été, Juliette Armanet et Matmatah mèneront leurs tour-bus jusqu’à Florange et seront les têtes d’affiche de cet événement extra-ordinaire !

Rares ont été et rares seront les occasions de voir à Florange ces artistes habitués des formats zénith : ne manquez pas ce weekend pour transformer la morosité de la rentrée en fête ! D’autres artistes complèteront cette programmation festivalière dans les prochaines semaines. ( Caballero & Jeanjass, Delux …)

Un appel à candidature sera également lancé pour donner l’opportunité à des groupes régionaux d’ouvrir la scène.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-09-08 17:00:00 fin : 2023-09-08 . 30 EUR.

Place Mendès France

Florange 57190 Moselle Grand Est



Juliette Armanet and Matmatah, on tour at all the summer festivals, will bring their tour-bus to Florange to headline this extraordinary event!

It has been and will continue to be a rare occasion to see these zenith-format artists in Florange, so don’t miss this weekend to turn the back-to-school gloom into a party! Other artists will complete the festival line-up in the coming weeks (Caballero & Jeanjass, Delux?)

A call for entries will also be launched to give regional bands the opportunity to open the stage.

Juliette Armanet y Matmatah, que están de gira por todos los festivales de verano, llevarán sus tour-buses a Florange para encabezar este acontecimiento extraordinario

Ha sido, y seguirá siendo, una rara ocasión de ver a estos artistas de formato cenital en Florange, ¡así que no se pierda este fin de semana para convertir la penumbra del otoño en una fiesta! Otros artistas se irán sumando al cartel del festival en las próximas semanas (Caballero & Jeanjass, Delux, etc.)

También se lanzará una convocatoria para dar a los grupos regionales la oportunidad de abrir el escenario.

Juliette Armanet und Matmatah, die diesen Sommer auf allen Festivals auf Tournee sind, werden ihre Tourbusse bis nach Florange führen und sind die Headliner dieses außergewöhnlichen Events!

Es gab und gibt nur wenige Gelegenheiten, diese Künstler in Florange zu sehen, die an Zenit-Formate gewöhnt sind: Verpassen Sie dieses Wochenende nicht, um die trübe Stimmung des Herbstes in ein Fest zu verwandeln! Weitere Künstler werden dieses Festivalprogramm in den nächsten Wochen vervollständigen ( Caballero & Jeanjass, Delux?)

Außerdem wird es eine Ausschreibung geben, um regionalen Bands die Möglichkeit zu geben, die Bühne zu eröffnen.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME