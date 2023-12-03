Déambulation d’Olaf Place Maurice Faure Romans-sur-Isère, 3 décembre 2023, Romans-sur-Isère.

Romans-sur-Isère,Drôme

Déambulation d’Olaf et du Bonhomme Jacquemart sur le marché.

2023-12-03 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 12:00:00. .

Place Maurice Faure

Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Olaf and the Bonhomme Jacquemart stroll through the market

Olaf y el Bonhomme Jacquemart pasean por el mercado

Umzug von Olaf und dem Bonhomme Jacquemart über den Markt

Mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par Valence Romans Tourisme