Déambulation d’Olaf Place Maurice Faure Romans-sur-Isère
Déambulation d’Olaf Place Maurice Faure Romans-sur-Isère, 3 décembre 2023, Romans-sur-Isère.
Romans-sur-Isère,Drôme
Déambulation d’Olaf et du Bonhomme Jacquemart sur le marché.
2023-12-03 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 12:00:00. .
Place Maurice Faure
Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Olaf and the Bonhomme Jacquemart stroll through the market
Olaf y el Bonhomme Jacquemart pasean por el mercado
Umzug von Olaf und dem Bonhomme Jacquemart über den Markt
